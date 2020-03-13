Here are the All-State swimming teams as selected by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
The All-State swimming match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., July 27, at a site to be determined in the Tulsa area.
Coaches for the teams will be determined in the OCA May board meeting.
All-State Swimming
East Girls
Sareena Barker, Broken Arrow; Sophia Chatzigiannidis, Jenks; Abigail Eaton, Jenks; Kayley, Henderson, Bixby; Sydney Perry, Bartlesville; Taylor Phillips, Ponca City; Laney Sims, Bishop Kelley; Kendall Stieben, Bixby; Sarah Townsend, Fort Gibson.
East Boys
Tate Burdick, Ponca City; Jack Callen, Bishop Kelley; Will Englehart, Bartlesville; Paul Hunt, Bishop Kelley; Brodie Morris, Shawnee; Joe Rollins, Fort Gibson; Andrew Truong, Jenks; Eric Uerling, Union; Morne Wolmarans, Jenks.
West Girls
Kylie Catton, Harrah; Elizabeth Daley, Norman; Kenadie DeYoung, Deer Creek; Lale Edil, Heritage Hall; Madelyn Harper, Duncan; Victoria Hollen, Norman North; Makayla Seal, Carl Albert; Elise Siklosi, Norman; DeShayla Thomspon, Edmond Santa Fe.
West Boys
Isaiah Auld, Yukon; Caleb Gregory, Bridge Creek; Toby Ford, Carl Albert; Noah Froese, Edmond North; Canyon Hart, Altus; Brendan Healy, Edmond North; Gage Story, Harrah; Jonathan Tang, Norman North; Daniel Wilson, Norman North.