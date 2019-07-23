Zachary Vaughn did not start his high school playing days with aspirations of returning Bishop Kelley to the top of the Class 5A tennis world.
But hard work and dedication resulted in back-to-back doubles titles in his final two seasons, and Vaughn was a big reason why the Comets returned to the 5A mountaintop this spring.
Teaming with Matthew Gawey, Vaughn earned a title at No. 1 doubles in 2018 to help the Comets finish third at state during his junior season.
The pair defended its title in May with a 6-4, 7-6 upset of the top seeds from Heritage Hall as Bishop Kelley finished as 5A co-champs with the Chargers.
The title was the first for the Comets since back-to-back championships in 2009-10.
“I just tried to do my best so our team could get the title,” Vaughn said Tuesday after his doubles match in the annual All-State tennis competition at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus.
“We had an awesome team this season. No one was selfish. It was amazing to win it, particularly after all your hard work.”
For his All-State doubles match, Vaughn and Bishop Kelley teammate Dominic Roman of the East posted a hard-fought 8-6 victory against the West team of Christopher Dyer and Caleb Fuller, both from Edmond Memorial.
Both Vaughn and Roman came up with key points against their 6A opponents, with Vaughn holding serve in the 14th game to claim the victory. Each All-State match featured an eight-game pro set.
Like Vaughn, Roman was an integral part of this year’s Comets state title squad. He finished third in No. 1 singles for the second straight year after capturing the No. 2 singles crown in 2017.
“This was a fun experience,” Vaughn said about playing his final high school doubles match with Roman. “Our coach put us together in a few doubles matches this season. We both played well together.”
Following his doubles victory, Vaughn edged James Fritts of OKC McGuinness in singles 9-8. That victory was instrumental as the East nipped the West 8-7.
In girls action, the West captured four of five doubles matches on the way to a 10-5 win over the East.