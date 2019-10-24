Broken Arrow, runner-up for the Class 6A state volleyball title, 4A champion Lincoln Christian, 4A runner-up Regent Prep and 3A champion Metro Christian had two selections each Thursday when the Oklahoma Coaches Association announced its All-State volleyball teams.
BA was represented by Macy Blackburn and Natalie Morales on the Large East squad. Lincoln had Kathryn Gleason and Jordan Riley on the Small East team, Metro Christian had Sara Thomas and Rachel Gurley, and Regent was represented by Zoe Camp and Bella Vu.
Jaxie Wakley represented 5A champion Victory Christian on the Large East squad. Bishop Kelley, 5A runner-up, was represented by Caitlin Ozment.
The 2020 All-State matches will be played July 28 at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center. The small-school match will start at 6 p.m., with the large-school match to follow.
All-State Volleyball
Large East
Macy Blackburn, Broken Arrow; Sophie Childs, Bixby; Brooklyn Fluke, Shawnee; Mallory Hendrix, Owasso; Brooke Jones, Claremore; Natalie Morales, Broken Arrow; Caitlin Ozment, Bishop Kelley; Heather Stiles, Coweta; McKenzie Vilade, Stillwater; Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian.
Small East
Hannah Armstrong, Berryhill; Zoe Camp, Regent Prep; Kathryn Gleason, Lincoln Christian; Rachel Gurley, Metro Christian; Daryl Hooper, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Kennedy Langebartels, Summit Christian; Maddy McKinney, Oklahoma Union; Bella Vu, Regent Prep; Jordan Riley, Lincoln Christian; Sara Thomas, Metro Christian.
Large West
Kamryn Bascus, Edmond North; Gracie Burleson, Edmond North; Rorianna Chartier, Edmond Santa Fe; Ella Condon, Bishop McGuinness; Madison Edwards, Bishop McGuinness; Madison Hajek, Mustang; Allie Jennings, Mount St. Mary; Carmae Jones, Carl Albert; Regan Pendleton, Edmond Memorial; Teagan Polcovich, Edmond Deer Creek.
Small West
Rachel Altic, Cache; Lindsey Baird, Christian Heritage; Alex Black, Heritage Hall; Whitney Bowie, Bethany; Taylor McClanahan, Crossings Christian; Macie Noland, Southwest Covenant; Ashlyn Orr, Oklahoma Bible Academy; Becky Robinson, Cement; Mary Streller, Oklahoma Christian School; Taylor White, Chisholm.