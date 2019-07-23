Journey Staggs likened her final competitive volleyball match to attending a family reunion.
Staggs’ analogy was due to the fact the recent Owasso graduate was among five former teammates of the same Club ONE, Tulsa squad, a competitive junior volleyball squad.
Staggs, Cascia Hall’s Maya Jabbour and Caroline Raschen, Kayla Little of Bixby and Bishop Kelley’s Amanda Shildt were each former teammates that suited up for the Large East squad Tuesday night for the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State match at Oral Roberts’ Mabee Center.
“They became your best friends,” Staggs recalled of her two years on the Tulsa-area team that spends approximately eight months traveling around the United States, competing in tournaments and making memories.
Staggs, Raschen and Jabbour frequently roomed together on those trips.
“Those were some of the most fun memories,” said Staggs, who helped Owasso to a pair of state tournament berths during her three-year varsity career.
Tournament travels often forced them to miss certain school activities.
“It seemed like we always had a volleyball tournament around prom or a school dance,” said Jabbour, an All-World first team selection at outside hitter last fall for the Commandos. “We would cry about those, but we had each other.”
All five will now go their separate ways.
Little, an outside hitter with the Spartans, will continue her volleyball career in college at Southern Nazarene. Shildt, who ended her Kelley career with a state title, will attend the University of Arkansas as a student. Jabbour, Raschen and Staggs also have decided to focus on their studies at the next level. Jabbour will attend the University of Kansas, Raschen plans to go to Oklahoma State and Staggs will enroll at Alabama.
“It’s the last time we’re going to play together,” Raschen said. “It’s kind of sad, but we had a lot of good times.”
Shildt said playing her former club teammates was a fitting way to end her time on the court.
“I got to see them all grow up,” she said. “It was really a special time.”