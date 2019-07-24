SAND SPRINGS — Thaddeus Long decided to wrestle in the eighth grade because people kept telling him he was too small to play every other sport.
Wednesday night, four years after finding the right sport for him, Long represented McLain at the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State dual matches at Charles Page High School.
“I was just too little for other sports and somebody told me to try wrestling,” Long said. “I just fell in love with the sport.”
Long tied Tuttle’s Logan Farrell 4-4 in the 126-pound match in the small-school dual. Farrell will be Long’s teammate at the University of Central Oklahoma during the next phase of their wrestling careers.
Less than a week ago, Long was earning more honors on the mat, finishing in sixth place at the United State Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.
“(This week) has been fun,” Long said. “But also kind of tiring. I just got back from nationals in North Dakota. I All-Americaned up there, then I came straight to this to wrestle my teammate in college.”
Long earned a spot on the all-state roster after compiling a 36-0 record and claiming the Class 4A state title as a senior. He was also honored as the 4A Most Outstanding Wrestler before the duals began.
“It means the world,” Long said. “I just made history, and I just showed everybody in my class and younger than me that we can do something great.”
Not only was Long the first McLain wrestler since 1977 to earn an individual state title, he also was the first to earn all-state honors in just as long. Long said his accomplishments are the beginning to a new era for the Titans that won’t see as much time pass until their next standout on the mat.
“I wasn’t the first one,” Long said. “I was just the one that bust the door wide open.”
Small school
Top performance: Pawnee’s Wesley Scott pinned Nikolas Gers of Blanchard in the third period to be the first east wrestler to notch a win at 132 pounds.
Noteworthy: McLain’s Thaddeus Long and Tuttle’s Logan Farrell will be teammates at the University of Central Oklahoma but wrestled each other Wednesday night at 126 pounds, with the match ending in a 4-4 tie.
Large school
Top performance: Choctaw’s Zane Coleman tallied 10 takedowns in the first period against Muskogee’s Mason Seth before pinning him early in the second.
Noteworthy: Neither David Boucher of Bartlesville or Westmoore’s Dominic Derr could bust through in the first match of the night, starting the large dual off with a 2-2 tie.
Results
SMALL WEST 30, SMALL EAST 27
113: Remington White (Walters) p. Kaleb Harris (Sallisaw), 4:25; 120: Jaxon Miller (Comanche) dec. Luke Montgomery (Bristow), 5-3; 126: Thaddeus Long (McLain) tie Logan Farrell (Tuttle), 4-4; 132: Wesley Scott (Pawnee) p. Nikolas Gers (Blanchard), 3:41; 138: Kobey Kizarr (Marlow) dec. Price Perrier (Pawhuska), 3-0; 145: Stone Snodgrass (Kingfisher) dec. Alec Capehart (Sallisaw), 1-0; 152: Alec McDoulett (Little Axe) dec. Abel Perez (Catoosa), 11-4; 160: Tyler Lavey (Marlow) dec. Jacob Ahrberg (Cushing), 6-4; 170: Ethon Hamrick (Comanche) p. Tyler Bingham (Tecumseh), 3:13; 180: Nathan Ulmer (Poteau) p. Denver Dahlenburg (Hinton), 1:20; 195: Eriq Simpson (Cushing) p. John Mark Holten (Anadarko), 3:20; 220: Drake Barbee ( Blackwell) dec. Cameron Gregg (Pauls Valley), 7-4; Hwt: Teaguen Wilson (Perry) dec. Chase Merkey (Geary), 4-1.
LARGE WEST 42, LARGE EAST 15
113: David Boucher (Bartlesville) tie Dominic Derr (Westmoore), 2-2; 120: Laif Jones (Bartlesville) md Jayston Cato (Carl Albert), 14-2; 126: Mitchell Lance (Piedmont) dec. Ty Nohelty (McAlester), 4-0; 132: Reece Witcraft (Broken Arrow) tf Kylon Burgert (Yukon), 22-7; 138: Cameron Picklo (Mustang) dec. Spencer Shickram (Ponca City), 5-2; 145: Kobi Gomez (Altus) dec. Gage Hight (Glenpool), 6-2; 152: Kyle Knowles (Edmond Memorial) p. Ja’len Hernandez (Union), 1:42; 160: Hunter Jump (Duncan) dec. Diego Maturino (Broken Arrow), 4-2; 170: Zane Coleman (Choctaw) p. Mason Seth (Muskogee), 2:25; 182: Christian Maldonado (Lawton MacArthur) dec. Abram Arechiga (Ponca City), 5-0; 195: Carson Savage (Deer Creek) p. Braxton Kearns (Glenpool), 1:46; 220: Tony Opichka (Choctaw) dec. Matt Woods (Lawton MacArthur), 2-1; Hwt: Josh Heindselman (Piedmont) p. Caleb Orr (Jenks), 1:29