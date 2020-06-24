Some intriguing questions will be answered Thursday night during the fourth annual All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive that honor the area’s top high school athletes.

Will Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson come away with one of the few awards he hasn’t received during his high school basketball career? He is one of five finalists for the Bill Knight Automotive Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

Can Skiatook’s Cougar Andersen repeat as the Bill Knight Automotive Wrestler of the Year or will previous finalists Caleb Tanner of Collinsville or Eli Griffin of Cascia Hall prevail for the first time?

Will Victory Christian’s Jaxie Wakley be named as the area’s top volleyball player of the year for the first time after being an All World finalist the previous two years?

A video presentation of the 2020 All World Awards Show will debut 7 p.m. Thursday at TulsaWorld.com and on Cox Cable’s YurView Channel 3 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

More questions include:

Which school will win the 2019-20 Tulsa Tech Fans of the Year voting?

Can 2018 finalist Sevion Morrison of Edison win the Tulsa Bone & Joint Football Offensive Player of the year or will it be one of the four quarterbacks among the five candidates?

Other big questions have family connections.

Will Bishop Kelley’s Jack Callan be a repeat winner and be named the Bill Knight Automotive Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year? Either Callan or his older brother, Patrick, have been the World’s selection as the area’s top boys swimmer the past four years.

Will Bixby’s Brennan Presley capture the Bill Knight Automotive Football Defensive Player of the Year — two years after his sister, Brandee, was the All World girls athlete of the year?

Will Booker T. Washington’s Wyvette Mayberry win the Bill Knight Automotive Girls Basketball Player of the Year award? If she does, Mayberry will follow in the path of her father, Lee, the World’s 1988 boys metro and co-state player of the year, and her sisters, Taleya, the World’s 2009 state player of the year, and Kaylan, the World’s 2013 metro player of the year. Lee’s sister, Shannon, was the metro girls player of the year in 1985.

The ceremony, hosted by World columnist Guerin Emig and Bill Knight, features the announcement of athlete-of-the-year winners in 11 sports; interviews with some of the honorees; and Emig interviewing Seattle Seahawks receiving leader Tyler Lockett.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t have an in-person awards show this year, but we’re happy to still be able to honor the high school athletes who completed their seasons,” Tulsa World sports editor Michael Peters said. “We’re also grateful for the support of Bill Knight and Tyler Lockett.”

Tulsa World high school writers Barry Lewis and Mike Brown will host a Facebook Live pre-event show at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at facebook.com/tulsaworld.

Follow both events live on Twitter with the hashtag #allworld2020.

All World finalists for athlete of the year: See honorees in basketball, football, softball, cross country, volleyball, wrestling and swimming

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags