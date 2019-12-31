Exciting changes are in store for the 2020 All World Awards that will celebrate the outstanding area performers in high school sports and feature an NFL standout.
The fourth annual banquet, scheduled for June 25 and sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, will be held at a new site, the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow, and on a new night, Thursday.
Seattle Seahawks receiver and philanthropist Tyler Lockett will deliver the keynote speech. Lockett, a Booker T. Washington graduate and 2015 season Pro Bowl selection, is Seattle’s leading receiver this season as he set career highs with 82 catches for 1,057 yards to help the Seahawks reach the NFL playoffs.
“We’re extremely excited to have Tyler Lockett as our speaker,” World sports editor Michael Peters said. “The Lockett family name is synonymous with high school excellence in the Tulsa area, and Tyler has a powerful message that people will want to hear.”
The first group of 22 finalists for the All World awards, selected by the Tulsa World, will be announced this week.
Finalists for volleyball will be announced in Wednesday’s World, followed by softball Thursday, cross country Friday and football Saturday. The World’s All-State football selections will be announced Sunday. Winter sports finalists will be revealed in April and spring sports finalists will be announced soon after their seasons end in May.
During the June 25 banquet that starts with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner/awards ceremony at 7, selections for the athlete of the year in 19 varsity high school sports will be announced as well as the winners of seven specialty awards.
Tickets for the All World Awards Banquet are available at
tulsaworld.com/events — $100 for VIP admission (age 21 and over) that includes access to a private lounge with complimentary appetizers and refreshments, and $40 for general admission. A look at the career of Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett
Booker T. Washington's Tyler Lockett tries to get past the Ada defense during the Ada-Booker T. Washington opening round 5A playoff game, at S.E. Williams Stadium, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2008. Tulsa World File photo
Tyler Lockett
BTW's Tyler Lockett soars in midair after a Western Heights' turnover during the Class 5A boys state tournament game at the ORU Mabee Center, on Thursday, Mar. 11, 2010. Tulsa World File photo
Tyler Lockett
Booker T. Washington's Tyler Lockett on August 17, 2010. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Washington's Tyler Lockett turns to score against Hale late in the second half of their game at East Central in Tulsa on Oct. 22, 2010. Tulsa World File photo
Tyler Lockett
Booker T. Washington's Tyler Lockett celebrates after a big play during a game against McAlester at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa on Friday, November 5, 2010. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Booker T. Washington's Tyler Lockett leaves the field after a game against McAlester at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa on Friday, November 5, 2010. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Washington's Tyler Lockett is brought down by Guthrie's Donovan Jordan during the Class 5A state high school football playoff semifinal game in Stillwater on Nov 26, 2010. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Tyler Lockett
After defeating East Central 32-3, Tyler Lockett and his Booker T. Washington teammates hoist the gold ball as they celebrate winning the 5A state championship game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Nov. 4, 2010. Tulsa World File photo
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett with his grandfather, John Lockett and aunt Marva Hopson at a signing day ceremony, Feb. 23, 2011. He committed to Kansas State University. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Booker T. Washington's Tyler Lockett celebrates after the 5A championship basketball game against El Reno at the Mabee Center in Tulsa on Saturday, March 12, 2011. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Booker T. Washington runner Tyler Lockett competes in the boys 5A 100 meter dash. Photo by BRODERICK STERNS/For the Tulsa World.
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State's Tyler Lockett (16) is knocked into the air by Kansas' Josh Ford (8) while returning a kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett is chased into the end zone by Texas cornerback Adrian Phillips (17) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won the game 42-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett fields questions from members of the media during the Big 12 Conference Football Media Days Monday, July 22, 2013 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)
Tyler Lockett
Oklahoma's Quentin Hayes (right) takes down Tyler Lockett (left) during a football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan. on Saturday, November 23, 2013. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrate his second touchdown during the first half of the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) holds the offensive player of the game trophy after the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. Kansas State won 31-14. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Tyler Lockett
Auburn Tigers defensive back Robenson Therezie (27) tries to tackle Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates after running into the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, in Manhattan, Kan. The touchdown was called back on a penalty. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tyler Lockett
Oklahoma's Julian Wilson pursues Tyler Lockett of Kansas State Oct. 18, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State's Curry Sexton (right) and Tyler Lockett celebrate during a football game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, November 1, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State's Tyler Lockett reaches for a pass during a football game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, November 1, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) hangs on to the ball after catching a Jake Waters pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014. Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 48-14. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) grabs a touchdown pass in front of Baylor cornerback Ryan Reid, right, in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 38-27. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tyler Lockett
Kansas State's Tyler Lockett lifts his trophy for outstanding offensive player after the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in San Antonio. UCLA won 40-35. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett takes a picture near the gallery during a visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, June 27, 2015, in Canton, Ohio, as part of the NFL Rookies Symposium. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates with fans after he ran a kickoff return 103 yards for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett, left, catches a pass as St. Louis Rams running back Isaiah Pead defends during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett, right, catches a touchdown pass as Cleveland Browns' Johnson Bademosi defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett prepares for his speech on stage before the Iba Awards where he was honored with the Citizen Athlete award by the Tulsa Rotary Club at the at the Hard Rock Hotel in Tulsa, Monday, June 27, 2016. Tulsa World File photo
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett and Emmitt Smith take photos before the Iba Awards where Lockett was honored with the Citizen Athlete award by the Tulsa Rotary Club at the at the Hard Rock Hotel in Tulsa, Monday, June 27, 2016. Tulsa World File photo
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks fans cheer Tyler Lockett (16) on his touchdown against the Carolina Panthers early in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Tyler Lockett
NFL player Tyler Lockett (left) takes a cell phone photo with Darrius Goff, 10, during a football camp hosted by NFL players at Booker T. Washington High School, on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Tulsa World File photo
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett kneels after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, greets kick returner Tyler Lockett, center, as offensive coordinator Darryl Bevell, right, looks on, after Lockett scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett high fives kids before he reads to them at the Tulsa Central Library in Tulsa, OK, June 21, 2018. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett reads to kids at the Tulsa Central Library in Tulsa, OK, June 21, 2018. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, right, catches a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. (32) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (16) flips his way into the end zone on a 29-yard touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett works with young football players during a camp at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 28, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett (right) works with Kuhrston Tuesno during a football camp at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 28, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes the catch as Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019,(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett spikes the football after he scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates a first down against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett scores against Tampa Bay on Nov. 3. In a 40-34 Seattle victory, the Tulsa native had 13 catches for 152 and two touchdowns. JOHN FROSCHAUER/AP Photo
Tyler Lockett
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
June 2019: Tyler Lockett holds his football camp in Tulsa