Tulsa World sports columnist Guerin Emig speaks during the Tulsa World 2019 All World Awards. Emig will host the 2020 All World Awards Show on Thursday.

For the first time, Cox Communications will join with the Tulsa World in airing the All World Awards Show.

A video presentation of the 2020 All World Awards Show presented by Bill Knight Automotive debuts 7 p.m. Thursday at TulsaWorld.com and on Cox Cable’s YurView Channel 3 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The ceremony, filmed at Bill Knight Ford and hosted by Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig and Bill Knight, features the announcement of athlete-of-the-year winners in 11 sports; interviews with some of the honorees; a salute to seniors whose seasons were cut short due to the cancellations caused by COVID-19 and a special message from Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.

Cox televises live high school football games on Thursday and Friday nights in the fall and other live high school events throughout the year.

Bernie Heller, president and director of local sales for Tulsa World Media Company, joined Roger Ramseyer, vice president and Tulsa market leader for Cox Communications, in announcing the partnership.

“We are excited to be partnering with Cox on the broadcast of the All World 2020 Virtual Ceremony,” Heller said.

“Given the circumstances that forced this year’s event to transform into a virtual ceremony, we are delighted that the residents of both Tulsa and Oklahoma City will be able to join TulsaWorld.com visitors, as we celebrate the recipients,” Heller said.

Ramseyer said Cox has “a keen appreciation for high school athletics and for the impact that sports can make in the lives of hard-working young people as they develop their talents and strive to achieve their goals.

“At a time when we are all experiencing pandemic fatigue, the All World Awards affords a great opportunity to celebrate the positive achievements of local athletes who work so hard, exercise discipline and constructively contribute to team success.”

Tulsa World high school writers Barry Lewis and Mike Brown will host a Facebook Live pre-event show at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Facebook.com/TulsaWorld.

Follow both events live on Twitter with the hashtag #allworld2020.

All World finalists for athlete of the year: See honorees in basketball, football, softball, cross country, volleyball, wrestling and swimming

