BOYS athlete-of-the-year FINALISTS
All three finalists, listed alphabetically, are invited to the All World Awards dinner, where the winner will be announced.
Nate Gibson
Lincoln Christian • Senior
Gibson has been instrumental in the Bulldogs winning team championships over the course of his varsity career, and that continued this season. He finished second at the Class 4A state meet, while guiding the Bulldogs to their third championship in four years. His time of 16:17 was only two seconds off the winning pace, and that was a week after finishing as the runner-up at the 4A regional meet. Leading up to postseason races, Gibson won meets at Claremore Sequoyah and Sapulpa, and he was second at both Holland Hall and Broken Arrow races.
“If you look at Nate’s progression as a runner over the years, it is textbook,” Lincoln Christian coach Stephen Lewelling said. “Plot his times on a chart, and it is exactly how you would hope an athlete would improve.”
Caden Goss
Fort Gibson • Junior
Making a colossal jump from his sophomore season to junior year, Goss racked up numerous victories in 2019. Goss topped the rest of the field at the Tahlequah and Kiefer meets, and he also became a three-time Verdigris Valley Conference champion. Goss turned in a second-place finish at the Oklahoma Baptist University meet, and he was third at the Holland Hall meet. All of those results led up to stellar postseason races, where Goss won regional and state championships in Class 4A. Goss won Fort Gibson’s first cross country title by finishing the 5K race at 16:15.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in the state that has a better regiment than Caden does. It’s waking up early and committing himself to that, and it paid off this year,” Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson said.
Spencer Hales
Bartlesville • Senior
A year after finishing ninth at the Class 6A state tournament, Hales turned in one dominant performance after another throughout his senior season in 2019. While leading the Bruins in every meet this year, Hales racked up five individual first-place finishes at the Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Holland Hall, Claremore and Frontier Valley Conference meets. In Joplin, Missouri, Hales finished ninth — and was the top Oklahoma runner — in the high school boys green division, which featured 380 runners from surrounding states. In postseason races, Hales posted second-place showings at both the Class 6A regional race and the state meet in Edmond.
“He continues to push himself in practice, races and meets,” Bartlesville coach David Ayres said. “He has been a great part of the team the last four years with two state rings. Spencer has the best kick that I’ve ever seen in my 14 years of coaching. He gets this crazy look in his eyes, starts moving his head and puts it into a different gear. It’s fun to watch him run and compete.”
FIRST TEAM
Nate Gibson, Lincoln Christian, Sr.
Caden Goss, Fort Gibson, Jr.
Spencer Hales, Bartlesville, Sr.
Jack Vincent, Claremore, Sr.
Ike Walker, Holland Hall, Soph.
Phoenix Randleman, Kiefer, Jr.
Boys Coach of the Year
Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer
HONORABLE MENTION
Bartlesville: Dayton Austin, Max Williams
Bishop Kelley: Kent Borovich, Jimmy Blesi, Brady Voss, Luke Chansolme, Anthony Tittjung, Grant Calvert, Joseph Srour
Broken Arrow: Jaxson Leming, Blake Feron, Holden Lenz
Cascia Hall: Joe Kelly, Eli Kraiss
Chouteau: Hayden Stutzman, Daniel Chupp
Claremore: Tyler Douthitt, Michael McMorris
Collinsville: Matthew Budnik, Lane Hutchens, Aaron Shiever
Edison: Aidan Aston, Mason King
Holland Hall: Isaac Carney, Mac Sanders, Michael Ferguson
Jenks: Andrew Laffita
Kiefer: Cooper Garden, Ty Rupert, Hunter Bellis, Tristan Lujan, Trevor Rupert
Lincoln Christian: Andrew Smithwick, Josiah Antis, Jon Biersdorfer, Coltin Fitch, Dax Oberdick
Mannford: Lydon Swafford
Metro Christian: Caleb Cain, Carson Smith
Okmulgee: Nicardio Hunt
Owasso: Ian Conder, Andrew Henkaline, Logan Wahnee
Regent Prep: Jackson Mazzei, Michael Portman, Samuel Fantoni, Timothy Anuu, Gunnar Anderson
Rejoice Christian: Miles Bonine, Luke Callery, Brady Thomas, Griffin Paul, Harrison Hunnicutt
Riverfield Country Day: James Carson
Rogers: Luis Ponce Juarez
Sapulpa: Mason Quinton, Evan Quinton
Stillwater: Keegan Thomas
Tahlequah: Jack McKee, Brady Perez, Eddie Barnes, Eric Burns, Ahmik Davis
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Cody Jeanes, Santos Sanchez, Morgan Ballew, Solomon Winn, Cameron Cooper
Union: Shawn Rutledge, Mathew Minton, Kyle Jordan, Seth Pogue, Spencer Conrad
Victory Christian: Andrew Belk
Vinita: Seth Williams
Wagoner: John Venetich
GIRLS athlete-of-the-year FINALISTS
All three finalists, listed alphabetically, are invited to the All World Awards dinner, where the winner will be announced.
Ella Eureste
Bishop Kelley • Sophomore
Eureste made it back-to-back state championships with another Class 5A individual title this season, winning her final race of the season by 10 seconds with a personal-best time of 19:15. Leading up to that, she also snagged a regional championship gold medal. In other races along the way, Eureste posted top-five finishes at Deer Creek, Tahlequah, Broken Arrow and the Rim Rock Classic at the University of Kansas.
“Ella followed up a great freshman season with another outstanding season as a sophomore,” Kelley coach Terry Stupp said. “Throughout the season, Ella showed a strong work ethic that helped others, but also she took from her teammates to get even better. Plenty of great things are still ahead for Ella.”
Payton Hinkle
Broken Arrow • Sophomore
Only three seconds kept Hinkle from a state championship her freshman season, but she atoned for that this season with a dominant performance en route to a 6A title in Edmond. That came a week after she cruised to a regional championship. Both postseason races were the culmination of a stellar regular season, where Hinkle won a Frontier Conference championship. In two out-of-state meets, Hinkle finished second in a deep field at the University of Kansas, and in another large meet at Missouri Southern at the Stampede, Hinkle finished first overall. Hinkle also picked up individual gold medals at both the Broken Arrow and Tahlequah meets.
Avery Mazzei
Jenks • Sophomore
Mazzei put forth a stellar sophomore season with nothing but top-five finishes from the beginning of the season to the end. It all led to a second-place finish at the Class 6A state meet, where Mazzei helped guide the Trojans to a team title. She also had runner-up finishes at regionals, Frontier Valley Conference and Broken Arrow. She had a fifth-place showing in a big field at the Chile Pepper festival in Arkansas, and she posted meet victories at Deer Creek and pre-state in Edmond.
“Avery was the top runner and leader on our team all season,” Jenks coach Rachael Graddy said. “She has great work ethic, and I’m so excited to see what she does in track season.”
FIRST TEAM
Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow, So.
Ella Eureste, Bishop Kelley, So.
Avery Mazzei, Jenks, So.
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa, Fr.
Laynie Nichols, Claremore, Sr.
Libby Rowland, Holland Hall, Jr.
Girls Coach of the Year
Rachael Graddy, Jenks
HONORABLE MENTION
Adair: Mia Bagby
Bartlesville: Elena Fries, Jillian Skalicky
Berryhill: Callie Scott
Bixby: Cayden Dawson, Ashley Riggenbach, Megan Moeller
Cascia Hall: Annabel Hubner
Chouteau: Loribeth Miller
Claremore Sequoyah: Hailey McClure, Cailin Warner
Cleveland: Bailey Layman
Collinsville: Sarah Bell
Coweta: Brelee Burcham, Macey Brooks, Hailey Secrest, Anna Patterson
Dewey: Sara Zorzan
Dove Science: Cinderella Villarruel
Fort Gibson: Lexie Foutch
Glenpool: Ariah Brese
Jenks: Deborah Mazzei, Shelby Kihega, Ryann Barber, Tarryn Lowry, Paige Twiehaus
Kelley: Abigail Hills, Sara Crosley, Katherine Bishop, Alexandra Borovich, Addison Gehring, Keira Ley
Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, Halli Kiddy, Ana Hall, Destiny Spangler, Zoie Kiddy
Lincoln Christian: Addie Brooks, Gabriella Degeorge, Jaylen Riley, Isabella Murphy, Lucy George
Metro Christian: Caroline Stewart, Darcy Ball
Owasso: Sierra Williams, Kennedie Rhein, Grace Giesler, Elizabeth Booth
Pryor: Madison Bradshaw
Regent Prep: Natalia Cleveland, Kate McKinney, Ellie Hoemann, Rebecca O’Dea
Rogers: Itcel Duran
Sapulpa: Sydney Krehbiel, Stormie Ramsey
Stillwater: Cayden Brickman
Tahlequah: Lily Couch
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Kayla Harp, Asa Robbins, Conlie Smith, Breanna Sierra
Union: Courtney Bloom
Wagoner: Jillian Strange
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.