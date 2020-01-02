FOURth All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive

June 25 • 6 p.m. • Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, Broken Arrow Keynote speaker: Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett • Information: www.tulsaworld.com/events

BOYS athlete-of-the-year FINALISTS

All three finalists, listed alphabetically, are invited to the All World Awards dinner, where the winner will be announced.

Nate Gibson

Lincoln Christian • Senior

Gibson has been instrumental in the Bulldogs winning team championships over the course of his varsity career, and that continued this season. He finished second at the Class 4A state meet, while guiding the Bulldogs to their third championship in four years. His time of 16:17 was only two seconds off the winning pace, and that was a week after finishing as the runner-up at the 4A regional meet. Leading up to postseason races, Gibson won meets at Claremore Sequoyah and Sapulpa, and he was second at both Holland Hall and Broken Arrow races.

“If you look at Nate’s progression as a runner over the years, it is textbook,” Lincoln Christian coach Stephen Lewelling said. “Plot his times on a chart, and it is exactly how you would hope an athlete would improve.”

Caden Goss

Fort Gibson • Junior

Making a colossal jump from his sophomore season to junior year, Goss racked up numerous victories in 2019. Goss topped the rest of the field at the Tahlequah and Kiefer meets, and he also became a three-time Verdigris Valley Conference champion. Goss turned in a second-place finish at the Oklahoma Baptist University meet, and he was third at the Holland Hall meet. All of those results led up to stellar postseason races, where Goss won regional and state championships in Class 4A. Goss won Fort Gibson’s first cross country title by finishing the 5K race at 16:15.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in the state that has a better regiment than Caden does. It’s waking up early and committing himself to that, and it paid off this year,” Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson said.

Spencer Hales

Bartlesville • Senior

A year after finishing ninth at the Class 6A state tournament, Hales turned in one dominant performance after another throughout his senior season in 2019. While leading the Bruins in every meet this year, Hales racked up five individual first-place finishes at the Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Holland Hall, Claremore and Frontier Valley Conference meets. In Joplin, Missouri, Hales finished ninth — and was the top Oklahoma runner — in the high school boys green division, which featured 380 runners from surrounding states. In postseason races, Hales posted second-place showings at both the Class 6A regional race and the state meet in Edmond.

“He continues to push himself in practice, races and meets,” Bartlesville coach David Ayres said. “He has been a great part of the team the last four years with two state rings. Spencer has the best kick that I’ve ever seen in my 14 years of coaching. He gets this crazy look in his eyes, starts moving his head and puts it into a different gear. It’s fun to watch him run and compete.”

FIRST TEAM

Nate Gibson, Lincoln Christian, Sr.

Caden Goss, Fort Gibson, Jr.

Spencer Hales, Bartlesville, Sr.

Jack Vincent, Claremore, Sr.

Ike Walker, Holland Hall, Soph.

Phoenix Randleman, Kiefer, Jr.

Boys Coach of the Year

Cheyenne Castillo, Kiefer

HONORABLE MENTION

Bartlesville: Dayton Austin, Max Williams

Bishop Kelley: Kent Borovich, Jimmy Blesi, Brady Voss, Luke Chansolme, Anthony Tittjung, Grant Calvert, Joseph Srour

Broken Arrow: Jaxson Leming, Blake Feron, Holden Lenz

Cascia Hall: Joe Kelly, Eli Kraiss

Chouteau: Hayden Stutzman, Daniel Chupp

Claremore: Tyler Douthitt, Michael McMorris

Collinsville: Matthew Budnik, Lane Hutchens, Aaron Shiever

Edison: Aidan Aston, Mason King

Holland Hall: Isaac Carney, Mac Sanders, Michael Ferguson

Jenks: Andrew Laffita

Kiefer: Cooper Garden, Ty Rupert, Hunter Bellis, Tristan Lujan, Trevor Rupert

Lincoln Christian: Andrew Smithwick, Josiah Antis, Jon Biersdorfer, Coltin Fitch, Dax Oberdick

Mannford: Lydon Swafford

Metro Christian: Caleb Cain, Carson Smith

Okmulgee: Nicardio Hunt

Owasso: Ian Conder, Andrew Henkaline, Logan Wahnee

Regent Prep: Jackson Mazzei, Michael Portman, Samuel Fantoni, Timothy Anuu, Gunnar Anderson

Rejoice Christian: Miles Bonine, Luke Callery, Brady Thomas, Griffin Paul, Harrison Hunnicutt

Riverfield Country Day: James Carson

Rogers: Luis Ponce Juarez

Sapulpa: Mason Quinton, Evan Quinton

Stillwater: Keegan Thomas

Tahlequah: Jack McKee, Brady Perez, Eddie Barnes, Eric Burns, Ahmik Davis

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Cody Jeanes, Santos Sanchez, Morgan Ballew, Solomon Winn, Cameron Cooper

Union: Shawn Rutledge, Mathew Minton, Kyle Jordan, Seth Pogue, Spencer Conrad

Victory Christian: Andrew Belk

Vinita: Seth Williams

Wagoner: John Venetich

Previous winners

athlete of the Year

2018: Jack Vincent, Claremore

2017: Luke Murphy, Lincoln Christian

2016: Matt Young, Jenks

2015: Matt Young, Jenks

2014: Jacob Janzen, Jenks

2013: Cody Jones, Jenks

2012: Noah Gade, Stillwater; Cody Jones, Jenks

2011: Chris Staub, Jenks

2010: David Arnett, Metro Christian

2009: Erik Alnes, Union

2008: Steven Baker, Union

2007: Steven Baker, Union

2006: Bruce Irving, Skiatook

2005: Thomas Pynn, Bishop Kelley

Coach of the Year

2018: Blake Collins, Owasso

2017: David Ayres, Bartlesville

2016: Stephen Lewelling, Lincoln Christian

2015: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2014: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2013: Steve Patterson, Jenks

2012: Philip West, Bishop Kelley

2011: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2010: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2009: Shane Messinger, Broken Arrow

2008: Matt Pile, Metro Christian

2007: Mike Stanton, Union

2006: Bryan Yockers, Jenks

2005: Eric Moon, Bishop Kelley

GIRLS athlete-of-the-year FINALISTS

All three finalists, listed alphabetically, are invited to the All World Awards dinner, where the winner will be announced.

Ella Eureste

Bishop Kelley • Sophomore

Eureste made it back-to-back state championships with another Class 5A individual title this season, winning her final race of the season by 10 seconds with a personal-best time of 19:15. Leading up to that, she also snagged a regional championship gold medal. In other races along the way, Eureste posted top-five finishes at Deer Creek, Tahlequah, Broken Arrow and the Rim Rock Classic at the University of Kansas.

“Ella followed up a great freshman season with another outstanding season as a sophomore,” Kelley coach Terry Stupp said. “Throughout the season, Ella showed a strong work ethic that helped others, but also she took from her teammates to get even better. Plenty of great things are still ahead for Ella.”

Payton Hinkle

Broken Arrow • Sophomore

Only three seconds kept Hinkle from a state championship her freshman season, but she atoned for that this season with a dominant performance en route to a 6A title in Edmond. That came a week after she cruised to a regional championship. Both postseason races were the culmination of a stellar regular season, where Hinkle won a Frontier Conference championship. In two out-of-state meets, Hinkle finished second in a deep field at the University of Kansas, and in another large meet at Missouri Southern at the Stampede, Hinkle finished first overall. Hinkle also picked up individual gold medals at both the Broken Arrow and Tahlequah meets.

Avery Mazzei

Jenks • Sophomore

Mazzei put forth a stellar sophomore season with nothing but top-five finishes from the beginning of the season to the end. It all led to a second-place finish at the Class 6A state meet, where Mazzei helped guide the Trojans to a team title. She also had runner-up finishes at regionals, Frontier Valley Conference and Broken Arrow. She had a fifth-place showing in a big field at the Chile Pepper festival in Arkansas, and she posted meet victories at Deer Creek and pre-state in Edmond.

“Avery was the top runner and leader on our team all season,” Jenks coach Rachael Graddy said. “She has great work ethic, and I’m so excited to see what she does in track season.”

FIRST TEAM

Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow, So.

Ella Eureste, Bishop Kelley, So.

Avery Mazzei, Jenks, So.

Stailee Heard, Sapulpa, Fr.

Laynie Nichols, Claremore, Sr.

Libby Rowland, Holland Hall, Jr.

Girls Coach of the Year

Rachael Graddy, Jenks

HONORABLE MENTION

Adair: Mia Bagby

Bartlesville: Elena Fries, Jillian Skalicky

Berryhill: Callie Scott

Bixby: Cayden Dawson, Ashley Riggenbach, Megan Moeller

Cascia Hall: Annabel Hubner

Chouteau: Loribeth Miller

Claremore Sequoyah: Hailey McClure, Cailin Warner

Cleveland: Bailey Layman

Collinsville: Sarah Bell

Coweta: Brelee Burcham, Macey Brooks, Hailey Secrest, Anna Patterson

Dewey: Sara Zorzan

Dove Science: Cinderella Villarruel

Fort Gibson: Lexie Foutch

Glenpool: Ariah Brese

Jenks: Deborah Mazzei, Shelby Kihega, Ryann Barber, Tarryn Lowry, Paige Twiehaus

Kelley: Abigail Hills, Sara Crosley, Katherine Bishop, Alexandra Borovich, Addison Gehring, Keira Ley

Kiefer: Shayna Hendrix, Halli Kiddy, Ana Hall, Destiny Spangler, Zoie Kiddy

Lincoln Christian: Addie Brooks, Gabriella Degeorge, Jaylen Riley, Isabella Murphy, Lucy George

Metro Christian: Caroline Stewart, Darcy Ball

Owasso: Sierra Williams, Kennedie Rhein, Grace Giesler, Elizabeth Booth

Pryor: Madison Bradshaw

Regent Prep: Natalia Cleveland, Kate McKinney, Ellie Hoemann, Rebecca O’Dea

Rogers: Itcel Duran

Sapulpa: Sydney Krehbiel, Stormie Ramsey

Stillwater: Cayden Brickman

Tahlequah: Lily Couch

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Kayla Harp, Asa Robbins, Conlie Smith, Breanna Sierra

Union: Courtney Bloom

Wagoner: Jillian Strange

Previous winners

athlete of the year

2018: Ellie Gilbreath, Regent Prep

2017: Rilee Rigdon, Bartlesville

2016: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2015: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2014: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2013: Cheyenne Walden, Sand Springs

2012: Abby Hoover, Sapulpa

2011: Regan Ward, Beggs

2010: Maddie Brown, Jenks

2009: Regan Ward, Beggs

2008: Andrea Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Sara Vaughn, Union

2006: Sara Vaughn, Union

2005: Ina Ables, Union

Coach of the year

2018: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley

2017: Terry Stupp, Bishop Kelley

2016: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2015: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2014: David Ayers, Bartlesville

2013: Mike Burdge, Sand Springs

2012: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2011: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta

2010: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2009: Arlin Stacy, Collinsville

2008: Toby Hummingbird, Coweta

2007: Eric Moon, Bishop Kelley

2006: Maria Fernandez, Jenks

2005: Mike Stanton, Union

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

