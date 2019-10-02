Each week, the World will update its rankings of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (1)
Nebraska commit had a 98-yard touchdown dash in a 50-0 win at a Glenpool. Overall, he had nine carries for 203 yards and four TDs. Holds Edison record with 4,555 career rushing yards. For the season, Morrison has 74 rushes for 745 yards and 11 TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall in 2018.
2. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (2)
Oklahoma State commit had Fox23’s “High School Football Tonight” top play of Week 4 with a leaping catch near the goal line in a 54-10 win over Sapulpa. During the summer, he had a catch that made ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays. Caught six passes for 94 yards and a TD against Sapulpa. Also had four tackles and averaged 10.7 yards on three punt returns. For the season, has 30 receptions for 630 yards and 12 TDs. Also has nine interceptions since the start of last season. Was a World All-State selection last year as he helped Bixby win the 6AII title.
3. Isaiah Jacobs
Owasso, RB, Sr. (3)
Produced 238 yards and three TDs for the 6AI No. 1 Rams in a 34-10 win over Union. For the season, has 76 carries for 632 yards and six TDs plus 11 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. In eight games last season, he rushed for 1,024 yards and scored 10 TDs, and caught 27 passes for 296 yards.
4. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (4)
The Oklahoma commit helped Tigers running back Kejuan Tolbert have a career-high 158 rushing yards and two TDs in a 17-15 win at Jenks. Selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game. An All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018 and two-time World All-State selection.
5. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (8)
Moves up three slots after completing 26-of-35 passes for 417 yards and four TDs against Sapulpa. In four games, has connected on 80-of-105 passes for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. In 2018, passed for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs to help Bixby win the state title.
6. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (7)
North Dakota commit needs two TDs on Friday at Yale to set the national record for career touchdown receptions. Already holds the national 8-man record. In Week 4, had three catches for 176 yards and two TDs, including a 95-yarder. Also scored on a 64-yard punt return. In four games, has 11 catches for 412 yards and eight TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
7. Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB, Sr. (6)
Oregon commit was sidelined last week with an ankle injury. For the season, has eight solo tackles and six assists plus a 55-yard TD interception return. Made pivotal plays in the Tigers’ first two wins. Opponents are completing 56% of their passes without him on the field compared to 43% when he’s playing. Had the game-saving, goal-line interception in the 2018 6AI state final.
8. Eli Williams
Sapulpa, QB, Sr. (5)
TCU commit completed 6-of-14 passes for 62 yards in a loss at Bixby. For the season, has 64 carries for 453 yards and eight TDs. As a passer, he is 29-of-61 for 282 yards and a TD. In 2018, accounted for 2,395 yards and 27 TDs.
9. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (9)
Carried 19 times for 164 yards and a TD in a 48-10 win over Edmond Deer Creek. Has 4,327 career rushing yards. For the season, has 71 rushes for 702 yards and 10 TDs overall.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had five tackles plus 20 yards on three carries for the 2A No. 1 Pirates in a 56-14 win over Haskell. In four games, has 23 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and eight rushes for 80 yards and two TDs. In 2018, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.