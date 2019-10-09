Each week, the World will update its rankings of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (1)
Nebraska commit had 25 carries for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Bishop Kelley. Holds Edison record with 4,779 career rushing yards. For the season, Morrison has 99 rushes for 969 yards and 15 TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall in 2018.
2. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (2)
Oklahoma State commit caught seven passes for 96 yards in a 31-0 win at Booker T. Washington. Also had a 41-yard punt return. For the season, has 37 receptions for 726 yards and 12 TDs, 12 tackles and three interceptions. Also has nine interceptions since the start of last season. Was a World All-State selection last year as he helped Bixby win the 6AII title.
3. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (4)
The Oklahoma commit was a Player of the Week nominee for a dominating performance as he helped the Tigers produce 380 yards in a 35-13 win over Norman. Selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl. An All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018 and two-time World All-State selection.
4. Isaiah Jacobs
Owasso, RB, Sr. (3)
Was limited to one carry for 6 yards due to a knee bruise in a 44-0 win at Edmond North. For the season, has 77 carries for 638 yards and six TDs plus 11 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. In eight games last season, rushed for 1,024 yards and scored 10 TDs, and caught 27 passes for 296 yards.
5. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (5)
Completed 15-of-17 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown against B.T. Washington. In five games, has connected on 95-of-122 passes for 1,610 yards and 25 TDs for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. In 2018, passed for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs to help Bixby win the state title.
6. Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB, Sr. (7)
Oregon commit had one tackle for a 2-yard loss a pass breakup and shut down Norman’s top receiver Andrew Young, before leaving the game with a high-ankle sprain. For the season, has nine solo tackles and six assists plus a 55-yard TD interception return. Made pivotal plays in the Tigers’ first two wins. Had the game-saving, goal-line interception in the 2018 6AI state final.
7. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (6)
North Dakota commit needs one TD on Friday against Watts to set the national record for career touchdowns receptions. Already holds the national 8-man record. In Week 5, had an 8-yard TD catch and a 19-yard run in limited action in a 54-8 win at Yale. In four games, has 12 catches for 420 yards and nine TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
8. Eli Williams
Sapulpa, QB, Sr. (8)
TCU commit had his best passing game of the season last as he completed 7-of-11 for 170 yards and three touchdowns, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 55-40 victory over Bartlesville. Also had 12 rushes for 56 yards. Overall this season, he has 509 rushing yards and eight TDs, and has thrown for 452 yards and four TDs.
9. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (9)
Carried 19 times for 164 yards and a TD in a 48-10 win over Edmond Deer Creek. Has 4,491 career rushing yards. For the season, has 94 rushes for 869 yards and 11 TDs overall.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had five tackles plus 50 yards on four carries and two TDs for the 2A No. 1 Pirates in a 57-7 win at Kiefer. In five games, has 28 tackles, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and 12 rushes for 130 yards and four TDs. In 2018, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.