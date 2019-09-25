Each week, the World will update its rankings of the top 10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (1)
Nebraska commit had 34 carries for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-6 victory at Claremore. Also will see limited duty as a safety and had a pass breakup. Holds Edison record with 4,352 career rushing yards. For the season, Morrison has 65 rushes for 542 yards and seven TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall in 2018.
2. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (2)
Oklahoma State commit scored all four times he touched the ball in a 72-0 win at Putnam City. Had three catches for 155 yards and a 60-yard punt return. Also had a tackle for loss. Has 24 receptions for 536 yards and 11 TDs. Also has nine interceptions since the start of last season. Was a World All-State selection last year as he helped Bixby win the 6AII title.
3. Isaiah Jacobs
Owasso, RB, Sr. (3)
Had a bye week after carrying 17 times for 101 yards and two TDs in a 42-19 win at Broken Arrow as the Rams took over Class 6AI’s No. 1 ranking. For the season, has 513 total yards and five TDs. In eight games last season, rushed for 1,024 yards and scored 10 TDs, and caught 27 passes for 296 yards.
4. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (4)
After a bye week, the Oklahoma commit will return to action Friday at Jenks. Has been selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game. An All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018 and two-time World All-State selection.
5. Eli Williams
Sapulpa, QB, Sr. (6)
TCU commit had 10 rushes for 104 yards and two TDs in a 48-17 win over East Central. Also completed 6-of-16 passes for 55 yards. For the season, has 47 carries for 452 yards and eight TDs for the 6AII No. 3 Chieftains, who are 3-0. As a passer, he is 23-of-47 for 220 yards and a TD. In 2018, accounted for 2,395 yards and 27 TDs.
6. Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB, Sr. (5)
Oregon commit had a bye week. For the season, has eight solo tackles and six assists plus a 55-yard TD interception return. Made pivotal plays in the Tigers’ two wins. Had the game-saving, goal-line interception in the 2018 6AI state final.
7. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (7)
North Dakota commit had a 30-yard TD catch and intercepted a pass in limited action for the Class B No. 1 Rams in a 60-0 win over Okeene. In three games, has eight catches for 236 yards and six TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
8. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (8)
Completed 6-of-7 passes for 229 yards and five TDs in the first half against Putnam City. In three games, has connected on 54-of-70 passes for 955 yards and 17 touchdowns for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. Also has 60 rushing yards. Last year, passed for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs to help Bixby win the 6AII state title.
9. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (9)
Carried 11 times for 103 yards and two TDs, and had a 24-yard touchdown catch in a 66-0 win at Southmoore. Has 4,163 vareer rushing yards. For the season, has 52 carries for 538 yards and nine TDs overall.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had eight tackles plus 30 yards on two carries for the 2A No. 1 Pirates in a 37-15 win over Kingston. In three games, has 18 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and five rushes for 60 yards. Last year, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.