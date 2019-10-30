Each week, the World updates its rankings of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Here are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (1)
Nebraska commit had 23 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown plus scored on a clinching 46-yard kickoff return in a 25-13 win at McAlester. Holds Edison record with 5,205 career rushing yards. For the season, Morrison has 144 rushes for 1,395 yards and 21 TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall in 2018.
2. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (2)
The Oklahoma State commit had six receptions for 130 yards and two TDs in a 75-0 win over Sand Springs. For the season, has 49 receptions for 999 yards and 17 TDs, 14 tackles and three interceptions. Was a World All-State selection last year as he helped Bixby win the 6AII title.
3. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (3)
The two-time World All-State offensive lineman and Oklahoma commit anchors an offensive line that helped the Tigers average 10.7 yards per rush in a 43-42 win over Yukon. On defense this season, he has two solo tackles, five assists, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. Selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl.
4. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (5)
Completed 18-of-21 passes for 281 yards and four TDs against Sand Springs. In eight games, has connected on 140-of-182 passes (77 percent) for 2,289 yards and 34 TDs for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. In 2018, passed for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs to help Bixby win the state title.
5. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (4)
North Dakota commit scored on a reception and 2-point conversion, had a 40-yard kickoff return and two tackles in a 48-0 win at Oaks. Saw limited action to the scoring margin.Wright holds the national high school record for career TD catches (99). For the season, he has 19 catches for 620 yards and 13 TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
6. Gunnar Gundy
Stillwater, QB, Sr. (6)
Completed 3-of-4 passes for 61 yards and had a rushing TD in a 61-0 win at Putnam West. Saw limited action due to the scoring margin. For the season, he is 124-of-165 (75 percent) for 2,098 yards with 28 TDs. Also has three rushing TDs. In 2018, completed 111-of-168 passes for 1,821 yards and 19 TDs as Stillwater reached the 6AII final. Son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy.
7. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (7)
Had seven rushes for 126 yards and two TDs against Putnam West. For the season, has 142 carries for 1,340 yards and 23 TDs overall. Has 5,043 career rushing yards.
8. Dae Dae Leathers
Tahlequah, RB, Sr. (9)
Became Tahlequah’s career rushing leader as he carried 16 times for 129 yards and three TDs in a 41-10 win over East Central. For the season, has 169 rushes for 1,292 yards and 18 TDs. In his career, he has 494 carries for 3,194 yards and 41 TDs overall. On defense this season, he has seven tackles and on special teams has 164 kick return yards.
9. Asher Link
Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (8)
Completed 18-of-27 passes for 325 yards plus seven rushes for 52 yards as he accounted for five TDs in a 42-7 win at Nowata. For the season, he has completed 107-of-175 passes (61 percent) for 1,948 yards and 23 TDs. Also has 62 carries for 706 yards and 11 TDs, and has two interceptions as a safety. For his career, has passed for 7,329 yards and 65 TDs, and rushed for 1,412 yards and 26 TDs.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had six carries for 110 yards, including a 29-yard TD run in a 56-6 win over Victory Christian. Also had three tackles. In eight games, he has 33 tackles, including two sacks, and three fumble recoveries, plus 24 rushes for 300 yards and eight TDs. In 2018, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.