During the season, the World has updated its rankings of the top metro high school football players, based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Here are the final rankings (with two players added), through Week 12, before postseason honors are announced, with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (1)
In the Class 6AII semifinals, the Oklahoma State commit had nine receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-19 win over Del City. This season, he has 82 receptions for 1,398 yards and 23 TDs, 22 tackles and seven interceptions. Career totals: 216 receptions for 3,334 yards, 50 total TDs and 16 interceptions.
2. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (2)
Nebraska commit had four carries for 90 yards and a touchdown plus a 71-yard TD reception in the first quarter of a 42-41 loss to Oklahoma City McGuinness in the 5A quarterfinals before suffering a hamstring injury. For the season, he had 170 rushes for 1,625 yards and 26 TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 TDs in 2018.
3. Gunnar Gundy
Stillwater, QB, Sr. (4)
Completed 12-of-17 passes for 237 yards with a TD passing and rushing in a 62-12 win over Choctaw in the 6AII semifinals. For the season, he is 205-of-273 (75%) for 3,247 yards with 44 TDs. Also has five rushing TDs. In 2018, completed 111-of-168 passes for 1,821 yards and 19 TDs as Stillwater reached the 6AII final. Son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy.
4. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (6)
Completed 20-of-27 passes for 271 yards and three TDs against Midwest City. This season, he has connected on 215-of-285 passes (75%) for 3,323 yards and 45 TDs for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. Career passing totals: 427-of-597 (72%) for 6,548 yards and 81 TDs.
5. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (5)
North Dakota commit had five receptions for 115 yards and three TDs in a 54-0 win over Strother. Holds the national high school record for career TD catches (109). For the season, he has 35 catches for 992 yards and 23 TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
6. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (3)
Oklahoma commit’s season ended with a 42-27 loss to Owasso in the 6AI semifinals. On defense this season, he had two solo tackles, five assists, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. The two-time World All-State selection has been invited to the 2020 Polynesian Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game.
7. Asher Link
Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (7)
Completed 15-of-29 passes for 419 yards and six TDs, and had six rushes for 54 yards in a 42-20 win over Meeker in the 2A second round. For the season, he has completed 172-of-266 passes (65 percent) for 3,161 yards and 41 TDs. Also has 74 rushes for 868 yards and 12 TDs. As a safety has 10 tackles and two interceptions. For his career, has passed for 8,542 yards and 83 TDs, and rushed for 1,574 yards and 27 TDs.
8. Cole Dugger
Owasso, QB, Sr. (10)
In the 6AI semifinals, completed 20-of-25 passes for 368 yards and four TDs plus had a touchdown run in a 42-27 win over Broken Arrow. During his first year at Owasso, he has connected on 158-of-252 passes for 3,067 yards and a school-record 41 TDs with only two interceptions. Was the starting QB on Collinsville’s 5A semifinal team that went 11-1 last year.
9. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (NR)
Returns to the rankings after he had 31 rushes for 256 yards and five TDs against Choctaw. Has rushed for 443 yards and eight TDs in two playoff games. For the season, has 189 carries for 1,816 yards and 31 TDs. Has 5,519 career rushing yards.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (9)
Had five rushes for 55 yards and a TD plus three tackles and one sack in a 38-0 win over Luther in the 2A second round. In 2019, has 58 tackles, including seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and a safety, plus 36 rushes for 415 yards and 11 TDs. Last season, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.
11. Anthony Bland
Stillwater, WR, Sr. (8)
Princeton commit caught three passes for 27 yards and a TD against Choctaw. In 2019, has 92 catches for 1,236 yards and 20 TDs. Holds the Stillwater career record with 30 TD catches. During his career that started with two years at La Jolla (California) Country Day, he has 250 receptions for 3,543 yards and 45 TDs.
12. Chase Ricke
Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (NR)
Debuts in the rankings after completing 16-of-19 passes for 330 yards and four TDs in a 55-14 win over Kingfisher in the 3A quarterfinals. In 2019, is 159-of-211 (75%) for 3,060 yards and 46 TDs. He also has rushed for three TDs and has a touchdown reception. Career passing: 548-of-835 (66%), 9,243 yards, 105 TDs.