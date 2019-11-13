Each week, the World updates its rankings of the top-10 metro high school football players, based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Here are the new rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (1)
The Oklahoma State commit had eight receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown plus scored on an 11-yard run in a 63-21 victory over Muskogee. Also had two solo tackles and an interception. For the season, has 65 receptions for 1,263 yards and 21 TDs, 19 tackles and five interceptions. Career totals: 199 receptions for 3,196 yards, 47 total TDs and 14 interceptions.
2. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (2)
Nebraska commit had nine carries for 31 yards in a 16-14 win at Ada. For the season, he has 152 rushes for 1,427 yards and 21 TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall in 2018.
3. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (3)
The Oklahoma commit helped Broken Arrow average 10.4 yards per snap in a 56-7 win at Enid. On defense this season, he has two solo tackles, five assists, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. The two-time World All-State selection has been invited to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl.
4. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (4)
Completed 27-of-37 passes for 423 yards and five first-half TDs against Muskogee. This season, he has connected on 182-of-239 passes (76%) for 2,936 yards and 42 TDs for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. Career passing totals: 394-of-551 (72%) for 6,161 yards and 78 TDs.
5. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (5)
North Dakota commit had two receptions for 31 yards and a TD, three tackles and a 39-yard kickoff return in a 64-8 win over Foyil. Holds the national high school record for career TD catches (104). For the season, he has 28 catches for 844 yards and 18 TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
6. Gunnar Gundy
Stillwater, QB, Sr. (6)
Completed 18-of-26 passes for 226 yards and three TDs in a 48-23 win over Del City. For the season, he is 160-of-215 (74%) for 2,627 yards with 37 TDs. Also has four rushing TDs. In 2018, completed 111-of-168 passes for 1,821 yards and 19 TDs as Stillwater reached the 6AII final. Son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy.
7. Asher Link
Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (8)
Completed 11-of-16 passes for 188 yards and two TDs in a 37-0 win at Salina. For the season, he has completed 134-of-211 passes (64%) for 2,367 yards and 29 TDs. Also has 65 carries for 774 yards and 11 TDs, and has two interceptions as a safety. For his career, has passed for 7,748 yards and 71 TDs, and rushed for 1,480 yards and 26 TDs.
8. Dae Dae Leathers
Tahlequah, RB, Sr. (7)
Tahlequah’s career rushing leader carried 14 times for 91 yards and a TD in a 21-14 loss to Claremore. For the season, has 187 rushes for 1,484 yards and 20 TDs. In his career, he has 452 carries for 3,486 yards and 44 TDs overall. On defense this season, he has seven tackles and on special teams has 164 kick return yards.
9. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (9)
Limited the past three weeks by an ankle injury, had three rushes for 33 yards against Del City. For the season, has 145 carries for 1,373 yards and 23 TDs overall. Has 5,076 career rushing yards.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had six tackles and one sack, and three carries for 20 yards and a TD in a 33-15 win over Beggs. In 2019, has 48 tackles, including five sacks, and three fumble recoveries, plus 28 rushes for 330 yards and nine TDs. Last season, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.