Each week, the World will update its rankings of the top 10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Bixby junior quarterback Mason Williams makes his debut in the rankings. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ preseason position in parentheses:
1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (1)
Nebraska commit had 26 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-13 loss against Sapulpa. A World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall, setting Edison records.
2. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (2)
Oklahoma State commit had four catches for 144 yards and two TDs, and picked off three passes in a 57-7 win at Jenks. In two games, has 21 receptions for 381 yards and eight TDs. Was a World All-State selection last year with 67 catches for 1,081 yards and 16 TDs overall to help Bixby win the 6AII state title. On defense, had six interceptions.
3. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (2)
Oklahoma commit led a solid offensive line effort that enabled Broken Arrow to control the ball for 29 of the 48 minutes in a 14-0 win over Union. Had 12 pancake blocks in Week 0 against Mansfield (Texas). A two-time World all-state selection. An All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018.
4. Isaiah Jacobs
Owasso, RB, Sr. (4)
Carried 16 times for 121 yards and a TD in a 51-19 win over Fayettevillle (Arkansas). Also had four catches for 24 yards and a TD. For the season, has 412 total yards and three TDs. In eight games last season, rushed for 1,024 yards and scored 10 TDs, and caught 27 passes for 296 yards.
5. Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB, Sr. (5)
Had a tone-setting tackle for a 5-yard loss on the opening play as the Tigers handed Union its first shutout since 1991. Produced three solo and three assisted tackles. Scored on a 55-yard interception return in the opening win over Mansfield. Had the game-saving, goal-line interception in the 2018 6AI state final. Committed to Oregon in April.
6. JJ Hester
B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (6)
Missouri commit caught three passes for 132 yards and a TD in a 33-14 win at Bishop Kelley. Had 61 catches for 1,145 yards and 10 TDs over the past two seasons. Was the MVP of the 2017 6AII title game.
7. Eli Williams
Sapulpa, QB, Sr. (7)
TCU commit rushed for two TDs and passed for another in a win at Edison. In 2018, accounted for 2,395 yards and 27 TDs last year as he helped the 6AII Chieftains post a 7-4 record and earn their first playoff berth since 2013.
8. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (8)
North Dakota commit caught five passes for 142 yards and four TDs in a 53-6 win over Prue. Also scored on a 45-yard punt return. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the Class B state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
9. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (NR)
Completed 16-of-19 passes for 291 yards and four TDs in a win at Jenks. In two games, has connected on 48-of-63 passes for 726 yards and 12 TDs. Also has 53 rushing yards. Last year, completed 212-of-312 passes for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs to help Bixby win the 6AII state title.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (9)
Had five tackles and two carries for 16 yards in a 38-10 win over Verdigris. Last year, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.