Each week, the World will update its rankings of the top 10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (1)
Nebraska commit had five carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns in a 67-0 victory over Memorial. His 4,088 career rushing yards broke Spencer Tillman’s Edison record. For the season, Morrison has 31 rushes for 278 yards and four TDs. A World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall, setting Edison records.
2. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (2)
A bye week for the Spartans after the Oklahoma State commit had four catches for 144 yards and two TDs, and intercepted three passes in a 57-7 win at Jenks in Week 1. In two games, has 21 receptions for 381 yards and eight TDs. Was a World All-State selection last year with 67 catches for 1,081 yards and 16 TDs overall to help Bixby win the 6AII state title. On defense, had six interceptions.
3. Isaiah Jacobs
Owasso, RB, Sr. (4)
Carried 17 times for 101 yards and two TD in a 42-19 win at Broken Arrow as the Rams took over 6AI’s No. 1 ranking from the Tigers. For the season, has 513 total yards and five TDs. In eight games last season, rushed for 1,024 yards and scored 10 TDs, and caught 27 passes for 296 yards.
4. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (3)
Broken Arrow’s offense struggled at times as the Tigers’ 15-game winning streak was snapped by Owasso. Earlier Friday, the Oklahoma commit received his honorary game jersey commemorating his selection to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game. He is a two-time World all-state selection. An All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018.
5. Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB, Sr. (5)
Had two assists before being sidelined with a re-injured ankle in the second half of the loss to Owasso. For the season, has eight solo tackles and six assists plus a 55-yard TD interception return. Made pivotal plays in the first two wins. Had the game-saving, goal-line interception in the 2018 6AI state final. Committed to Oregon in April.
6. Eli Williams
Sapulpa, QB, Sr. (7)
TCU commit had 20 rushes for 237 yards and four TDs in a 49-24 win at Claremore. Also completed 5-of-10 passes for 59 yards. Has accounted for seven TDs in the first two games. In 2018, accounted for 2,395 yards and 27 TDs last year as he helped the 6AII Chieftains post a 7-4 record and earn their first playoff berth since 2013.
7. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (8)
North Dakota commit caught two passes for 64 yards and a TD in a 48-0 win at Depew, Also had a 28-yard punt return, eight tackles and a pass breakup. In two games, has seven catches for 206 yards and five TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the Class B state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
8. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (9)
Had a bye week after completing 16-of-19 passes for 291 yards and four TDs in a win at Jenks. In two games, has connected on 48-of-63 passes for 726 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also has 53 rushing yards. Last year, passed for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs to help Bixby win the 6AII state title.
9. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (NR)
Makes his debut in the rankings after surpassing 4,000 career rushing yards. Had 17 carries for 173 yards and three TDs in a 55-14 win over Norman North. For the season, has 41 carries for 435 yards and six TDs.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had five tackles, a sack and a 14-yard TD run in a 52-13 win at Claremore Sequoyah. In two games, has 10 tackles, two sacks and three rushes for 30 yards. Last year, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.