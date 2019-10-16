Injuries have afflicted many of the metro’s top football players this year. Four of the 10 in last week’s All-World rankings did not play in Week 6 due to injuries, and another, Edison’s Sevion Morrison, was limited to 15 carries due to a minor neck injury. Two players who were in the rankings entering the season, Booker T. Washington’s JJ Hester and Bishop Kelley’s Montrell Cozart, have been sidelined with injuries. Hester has returned to action, but Cozart is out for the season. Sapulpa quarterback Eli Williams underwent season-ending knee surgery this week. Williams is being replaced in the rankings by Stillwater’s Gunnar Gundy, who is making his debut. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (1)
Nebraska commit rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 win at Coweta. Holds Edison record with 5,007 career rushing yards. For the season, Morrison has 114 rushes for 1,197 yards and 17 TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall in 2018.
2. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (3)
The Oklahoma commit powered a dominating effort by the offensive line that led to Sanchez Banks and Mykal Matthews rushing for a combined 366 yards and five TDs in a 55-14 win at Westmoore. Selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl. An All-World offensive player of the year finalist in 2018 and two-time World All-State selection.
3. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (2)
Oklahoma State commit did not play in Week 6 because of an injury. For the season, has 37 receptions for 726 yards and 12 TDs, 12 tackles and three interceptions. Was a World All-State selection last year as he helped Bixby win the 6AII title.
4. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (7)
North Dakota commit set the national high school record for career TD catches (97). Had five receptions for 127 yards with two TDs and scored on a 35-yard interception return in a 55-6 win over Watts. Named the USFA All-American Game’s “1A” national player of the week. For the season, has 17 catches for 551 yards and 11 TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
5. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (5)
Completed 14-of-21 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-3 win over Ponca City. In six games, has connected on 109-of-143 passes for 1,751 yards and 28 TDs for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. In 2018, passed for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs to help Bixby win the state title.
6. Isaiah Jacobs
Owasso, RB, Sr. (4)
Did not play because of injury after being limited to one carry in Week 5. For the season, has 77 carries for 638 yards and six TDs plus 11 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns. In eight games last season, rushed for 1,024 yards and scored 10 TDs, and caught 27 passes for 296 yards.
7. Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB, Sr. (6)
Oregon commit did not play in Week 6 due to a high ankle sprain. For the season, has nine solo tackles and six assists plus a 55-yard TD interception return. Made pivotal plays in the Tigers’ first two wins. Had the game-saving, goal-line interception in the 2018 6AI state final.
8. Gunnar Gundy
Stillwater, QB, Sr. (NR)
Completed 17-of-18 passes for 368 yards and three TDs in a 74-14 win over Choctaw. For the season, he is 106-of-140 for 1,745 yards with 23 TDs and no interceptions. Also has two rushing TDs. More than 80 percent of Gundy’s possessions have ended with touchdowns. In 2018, completed 111-of-168 passes for 1,821 yards and 19 TDs with only three interceptions as Stillwater reached the 6AII final. Son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy.
9. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (9)
Rushed for for 130 yards and six TDs in a 74-14 win against Choctaw. Has 4,621 career rushing yards. For the season, has 119 carries for 996 yards and 17 TDs overall.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had two tackles and an 18-yard TD run in a 62-6 win over Caney Valley. In five games, has 25 tackles, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and 14 rushes for 150 yards and five TDs. In 2018, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.