Each week through Week 12, the World updates its rankings of the top-10 metro high school football players, based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Here are the new rankings through Week 11 after the playoffs’ opening round with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (1)
The Oklahoma State commit had eight receptions for 56 yards, two rushes for 22 yards, three tackles and scored on one of his two interceptions in a 42-10 win over Midwest City. In 2019, has 73 receptions for 1,319 yards and 21 TDs, 22 tackles and seven interceptions. Career totals: 207 receptions for 3,255 yards, 48 total TDs and 16 interceptions.
2. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (2)
Nebraska commit had 14 carries for 127 yards and three TDs in a 55-27 win over Pryor. For the season, he has 166 rushes for 1,554 yards and 24 TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall in 2018.
3. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (3)
Oklahoma commit helped Broken Arrow produce 440 yards and the Tigers did not allow a sack in a 35-31 win over Union. On defense this season, he has two solo tackles, five assists, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. The two-time World All-State selection has been invited to the 2020 Polynesian Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game.
4. Gunnar Gundy
Stillwater, QB, Sr. (6)
Completed 33-of-41 passes for 380 yards and six TDs in a 77-6 win over Sapulpa. For the season, he is 193-of-256 (75%) for 3,010 yards with 43 TDs. Also has four rushing TDs. In 2018, completed 111-of-168 passes for 1,821 yards and 19 TDs as Stillwater reached the 6AII final. Son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy.
5. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (5)
North Dakota commit had two receptions for 33 yards and two TDs in a 62-6 win over Yale. Holds the national high school record for career TD catches (106). For the season, he has 30 catches for 877 yards and 20 TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
6. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (4)
Completed 13-of-19 passes for 116 yards against Midwest City. This season, he has connected on 195-of-255 passes (76%) for 3,052 yards and 42 TDs for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. Career passing totals: 407-of-570 (71%) for 6,277 yards and 78 TDs.
7. Asher Link
Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (7)
Completed 23-of-26 passes for 375 yards and six TDs, and had a rushing TD in a 69-30 win over Kiefer. For the season, he has completed 157-of-237 passes (66 percent) for 2,742 yards and 35 TDs. Also has three carries for 40 yards and 12 TDs. As a safety has 10 tackles and two interceptions. For his career, has passed for 8,123 yards and 77 TDs, and rushed for 1,520 yards and 27 TDs.
8. Anthony Bland
Stillwater, WR, Sr. (NR)
Princeton commit debuts in the rankings after he caught 19 passes for 230 yards and four TDs against Sapulpa. In 2019, has 89 catches for 1,209 yards and 19 TDs. Set the Stillwater career record with 29 TD catches. During his career that started with two years at La Jolla (California) Country Day, he has 247 receptions for 3,516 yards and 44 TDs.
9. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had seven tackles and one sack, plus three rushes for 30 yards with a TD in a 59-2 win over Kansas. In 2019, has 55 tackles, including six sacks, three fumble recoveries and a safety, plus 31 rushes for 360 yards and 10 TDs. Last season, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.
10. Cole Dugger
Owasso, QB, Sr. (NR)
Makes his debut in the rankings after completing 13-of-21 passes for 243 yards and four TDs in a 56-14 win over Norman. In his first year at Owasso, he has connected on 138-of-227 passes for 2,699 yards and a school-record 37 TDs with only two interceptions. Was the starting QB on Collinsville’s 5A semifinal team that went 11-1 last year.