Each week, the World updates its rankings of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Two players who have been in the rankings all season, Owasso's Isaiah Jacobs and Broken Arrow's Myles Slusher, are being moved this week to the All-World injured list after being sidelined for multiple games. They will join Sapulpa's Eli Williams and Bishop Kelley's Montrell Cozart, who were shifted to the All-World IL earlier with season-ending injuries. Here are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, Sr. (1)
Nebraska commit saw limited action last week as he had seven rushes for 27 yards and two TDs in a 50-8 win over Hale. Holds Edison record with 5,034 career rushing yards. For the season, Morrison has 121 rushes for 1,224 yards and 19 TDs. A 2018 World All-State selection and All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Had 232 carries for 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns overall in 2018.
2. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, Sr. (3)
After being sidelined in Week 6, the Oklahoma State commit returned with six catches for 143 yards and three TDs in a 61-14 win at Bartlesville. Also had a 25-yard carry. For the season, has 43 receptions for 869 yards and 15 TDs, 13 tackles and three interceptions. Was a World All-State selection last year as he helped Bixby win the 6AII title.
3. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT/DT, Sr. (2)
The two-time World All-State offensive lineman and Oklahoma commit is starting to make an impact on defense. He had three assists in a 23-21 loss to Edmond Santa Fe. For the season, he has two solos, five assists, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. Selected to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl.
4. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, Sr. (4)
North Dakota commit scored on a 64-yard reception and a 30-yard punt return in a 71-0 win at South Coffeyville/Copan. Wright has the national high school record for career TD catches (98). For the season, he has 18 catches for 615 yards and 12 TDs. Last year, had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. As a DB, he had 10 takeaways. A 2018 All-World offensive player of the year finalist.
5. Mason Williams
Bixby, QB, Jr. (5)
Completed 13-of-18 passes for 259 yards and five TDs against Bartlesville. In seven games, has connected on 122-of-161 passes for 2,008 yards and 30 TDs for the 6AII No. 1 Spartans. In 2018, passed for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs to help Bixby win the state title.
6. Gunnar Gundy
Stillwater, QB, Sr. (8)
Completed 15-of-21 passes for 292 yards and five TDs in a 62-14 win over Lawton. For the season, he is 121-of-161 for 2,037 yards with 28 TDs. Also has two rushing TDs. In 2018, completed 111-of-168 passes for 1,821 yards and 19 TDs as Stillwater reached the 6AII final. Son of OSU head coach Mike Gundy.
7. Qwontrel Walker
Stillwater, RB, Jr. (9)
Rushed for 189 yards and three TDs in a 62-14 win against Lawton. Also had three catches for 60 yards and a TD. Has 4,914 career rushing yards. For the season, has 134 carries for 1,211 yards and 18 TDs overall.
8. Dae Dae Leathers
Tahlequah, RB, Sr. (NR)
Enters the All-World rankings for the first time in 2019. Carried 22 times for 209 yards and three TDs in a 58-13 win at Pryor. For the season, has 153 rushes for 1,163 yards and 14 TDs. In his career, he has 478 carries for 3,165 yards and 37 TDs overall. Was in the All-World rankings briefly last season.
9. Asher Link
Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (NR)
Debuts in the rankings after passing for three TDs in a 42-0 win over Chelsea. For the season, he has completed 89-of-148 yards for 1,623 yards and 20 TDs. Also has 55 carries for 654 yards and nine TDs, and has an interception as a safety. For his career, has passed for 7,004 yards and 62 TDs, and rushed for 1,360 yards and 24 TDs.
10. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, Sr. (10)
Had four carries for 40 yards, including a pair of 3-yard TD runs, plus five tackles to help the Pirates post their first shutout of the season, 56-0, at Morris. In seven games, has 30 tackles, two sacks, three fumble recoveries, and 18 rushes for 190 yards and seven TDs. In 2018, helped the Pirates win the 2A state title and was an All-World defensive player of the year finalist and All-State selection. Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks. Also rushed for eight TDs.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World