1. Brayden Burd
Collinsville, 5-10, 195, Sr.
A standout in all three phases of the game. Had 89 tackles and five sacks to help the Cardinals win 12 in a row before losing in the Class 5A semifinals. On offense, rushed 108 times for 1,059 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also averaged 37.5 yards on six kickoff returns, including one TD. Has career totals of 214 tackles and nine sacks. In 2017, had 123 tackles.
2. Krishawn Brown
Booker T. Washington, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Committed to Kansas. Last season, had 124 tackles, including 93 solos and 30 for losses with 14 sacks to help the Hornets reach the Class 6AII semifinals. Also came up with five takeaways, including four fumbles. Scored on a blocked punt, had three fumble recoveries and three sacks against Bartlesville. Has career totals of 215 tackles and 20 sacks. Started and had 91 tackles in the Hornets’ 2017 state title season.
3. Campbell Yeager
Broken Arrow, 6-1, 215, Sr.
In 2018, had 51 solo tackles, 45 assists, three forced fumbles, and interception and fumble recovery. During the 28-20 win over Jenks in the state final, had six assists, two quarterback hurries and a quarterback pressure. Had 11 tackles in a 10-7 win over Owasso in the semifinals. Produced 42 tackles as a backup safety in 2017.
4. Marcus Esparza
Sapulpa, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Makes an impact in all three phases. Had 151 tackles with five sacks to help the 6AII Chieftains (7-4) reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Scored one of his two interceptions. As a running back, had 108 carries for 602 yards and 13 TDs plus six catches for 42 yards. Completed 4-of-4 passes for 120 yards and two TDs, Averaged 31.7 yards on 28 punts.
5. Brody Sartin
Bixby, 5-11, 205, Sr.
Was the 6AII champion Spartans’ tackles leader last year with 141, including 73 solos. Had 16 tackles against Mansfield Timberview and Sand Springs. Produced 14 tackles with seven solos against Stillwater in the state final. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said, “He’s fast, talented and plays really big.”
6. Mason Hayes
Claremore, 6-0, 185, Sr.
In a first-round playoff win over Edison, had 19 tackles, including 12 solos, with five for losses and forced a fumble that Thomas Mason returned 96 yards for a TD. Finished 2018 with 126 tackles. Had 19 tackles and a sack against Memorial. Had a 25-yard catch and scored on a fumble return against East Central.
7. Joe Whiteley
Sperry, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Produced 90 tackles and 17 sacks to help the Pirates win the 2A state championship. Had 13 tackles with two sacks against Beggs in the title game. Also had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. As a running back, had 36 rushes for 211 yards and two TDs, and 21 catches for 396 yards and three touchdowns. Caught a 61-yard TD pass against Eufaula in the quarterfinals.
8. Price Allman
Metro Christian, 6-2, 185, Sr.
Had 166 tackles last season to help the Patriots reach the 2A semifinals. In the last two playoff games, he had a combined 34 tackles. Had a fumble recovery, an interception and two pass breakups in a first-round playoff win over Victory Christian. Produced 22 tackles and rushed for two touchdowns in a 47-30 win over Oklahoma Christian.
9. Tyson Ward
Jenks, 6-0, 180, Jr.
Moved from Lincoln Christian, where he had 253 tackles over the past two seasons. Had season-highs of 17 tackles (with two pass breakups) against Checotah in the season finale and against Verdigris in a 3A playoff opener. Had a career-high 21 tackles against Seminole in 2017.
10. Grant Govrik
Bishop Kelley, 5-10, 200, Sr.
Ranked among the state’s leaders with 171 tackles last season to help the Comets reach the 5A semifinals. Has offers from Northwestern State, Chicago, Carleton and Rose-Hulman.