1. Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, 6-0, 185, Sr.
His diving goal-line interception with 20 seconds left saved the Tigers’ 28-20 victory over Jenks in the Class 6AI state final last year. Also had a team-high 15 tackles, including nine solos in that game. In 2018, had 83 tackles, including 50 solos, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions. In 2017, had 37 solo tackles and four interceptions. This week he received his 25th major offer, from UCLA. Committed to Oregon in late April.
2. Duece Mayberry
Owasso, 6-0, 170, Sr.
The Kansas commit had three interceptions last season after picking off six in 2017 to help the Rams win the 6AI state title. Also had 27 tackles, including 15 solos in ‘18. Scored on an interception return against Bentonville West and picked off two in a shutout over Edmond North. Caught four passes for 27 yards.
3. Kendal Daniels
Beggs, 6-4, 185, Jr.
In 2018, had 85 tackles, five interceptions and forced two fumbles to help the Golden Demons post a 13-2 record and reach the 2A state final. Also had eight catches for 184 yards and a TD. Averaged 16 points per game last season in basketball. Has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas Tech.
4. Jordan Reagan
Bixby, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Committed to Oklahoma State. Had four tackles and a pass breakup in a 34-13 win over Stillwater in last year’s 2018 6AII state final. For the season, he had 23 tackles and four catches for 58 yards and a TD as a wide receiver.
5. Quentin Skinner
Claremore, 6-4, 170, Sr.
An impact player on both sides of the ball. Had 32 tackles with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries last year. Had 29 catches for 334 yards and five TDs. Helped block a field goal in the second overtime of a win over Skiatook. In 2017, had eight interceptions. Has offers from Emporia State, Central Oklahoma, Northeastern State and Southwestern State.
6. Jayden Garner
Skiatook, 6-1, 175, Sr.
A playmaker as a DB, wideout and returner, he was in the rankings last summer as a receiver. In 2018, had 24 tackles and two interceptions. Had three TDs in a 23-6 win over Pryor. Averaged 14 yards on six punt returns. Has career totals of 111 rushes for 1,088 yards and 15 TDs, 49 catches for 886 yards and 13 TDs, and five interceptions.
7. Bryce Mattioda
Broken Arrow, 6-0, 193, Sr.
Produced 47 tackles, including 28 solos last season, and three interceptions. Had five tackles and forced a fumble in the 6AI state final. Also had a key interception that clinched a regular-season win over Jenks. Scored two defensive TDs in 2017 and had two interceptions against Yukon. Was the 6A state wrestling runner-up at 170 pounds in 2019.
8. Dawson Adams
Owasso, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Free safety had 54 tackles and two fumble recoveries last season. On offense, had nine receptions for 74, 16 rushes for 114 yards and four TDs overall. In ‘17, made the clinching goal-line interception in the final minute to seal a 21-14 win over Union in the 6AI state final after picking off two passes in a 21-0 win over Jenks in the semifinals. Offered by Northeastern State and Hendrix.
9. Will Cox
Jenks, 5-10, 195, Sr.
In last year’s 6AI 27-24 semifinal win over Union, he saved 14 points in the first half with a third-down pass breakup that was followed by a missed field goal and later with an end zone interception. For the season, had 32 solo tackles, 34 assisted tackles and nine pass breakups. Also had 17 rushes for 150 yards and three TDs. Has a 3.98 GPA and scored 31 on his ACT. Offered by Davidson and SWOSU.
10. Dawson James
Berryhill, 6-1, 165, Jr.
Led the state with 12 interceptions last season to help the Chiefs post an 11-1 record. Had an interception in six consecutive games. Also had 23 catches for 438 yards, 13 rushes for 112 yards, four TDs overall and 30 tackles. Against Cushing, he had three interceptions and also caught six passes for 110 yards.