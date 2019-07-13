1. Eli Williams
Sapulpa, 6-5, 220, Sr.
TCU commit led the Class 6AII Chieftains to a 7-4 record last year and their first playoff berth since 2013. Completed 90-of-161 passes for 1,469 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions. Rushed 149 times for 926 yards and 15 TDs. Accounted for 363 yards and six TDs in a 49-48 overtime win against Muskogee.
2. Asher Link
Metro Christian, 6-1, 197, Sr.
Completed 236-of-364 passes for 3,477 yards and 33 TDs to help the Patriots reach the 2A semifinals last year. Also had 107 rushes for 605 yards and 12 TDs. Passed for 428 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 49-45 win in the second round at Jones. Passed for 411 yards and three TDs against Salina. In four playoff games, completed 98-of-145 passes for 1,440 yards and 12 TDs with only two interceptions. Offered by Air Force.
3. Mason Williams
Bixby, 5-9, 170, Jr.
Guided the Spartans to the 6AII state title in his first year as a starter. Last year, he completed 212-of-312 passes for 3,225 yards and 36 TDs. Passed for 349 yards and accounted for five TDs against Muskogee. Threw for five TDs against Muskogee and Lawton. Completed 12-of-14 passes for 320 yards and two TDs against Sapulpa.
4. Gunnar Gundy
Stillwater, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Led the Pioneers to a 12-1 record and a berth in the 6AII state final in 2018. Passed for 2,540 yards and 25 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Tossed three TD passes against Booker T. Washington in the semifinals. Was No. 4 in the rankings last summer. Offered by Eastern Michigan and Toledo. Son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.
5. Braden Gilbert
Regent Prep, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Led the state with 63 TD passes as he threw for 4,006 yards. Completed 195-of-329 passes as he led the Rams to the Class B state title game. Also had 108 rushes for 675 yards and 14 TDs. Passed for a combined 1,006 yards and 16 TDs in quarterfinal and semifinal wins and rushed for two TDs in each game.
6. JD Geneva
Union, 6-3, 200, Sr.
Moved to Union after two years as a starter at Coweta. Last season, completed 152-of-280 passes for 2,752 yards and 32 TDs as the Tigers reached the 5A quarterfinals. In 2017, passed for 1,410 yards and five TDs in six games before being sidelined by a knee injury. Ranks second in career passing yards (3,799) and TDs (43) at Coweta. Offered by Central Oklahoma.
7. Gentry Williams
B.T. Washington, 6-0, 170, So.
Before his sophomore season, he already has offers as an athlete from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Memphis, Michigan and Nebraska. After becoming starting QB at midseason, he completed 44-of-91 passes for 784 yards and 10 TDs. Also rushed for 226 yards and four TDs. Accounted for five TDs against Muskogee. Before moving to QB, he caught a 55-yard pass and had four tackles against 6AII champion Bixby.
8. Ty Williams
Muskogee, 6-1, 185, Jr.
A dual-threat QB, he completed 112-of-198 passes for 1,147 yards and 11 TDs and had 161 carries for 1,046 yards and nine TDs last season to lead the Roughers into the 6AII playoffs. Accounted for 480 yards and five TDs against Sapulpa. Accounted for 357 yards and four TDs against Shawnee.
9. Riley Walker
Rejoice Christian, 5-10, 170, Sr.
His late winning TD pass against Crossings Christian in the opener set the tone for 13 consecutive victories last season en route to the Class A semifinals. Finished 2018 with 2,224 passing yards and 21 TDs as he completed 154-of-269 attempts. Also rushed for three touchdowns. Passed for 267 yards and five TDs against Afton. Has a 23-3 record in two years as a starter.
10. Ben Ward
Cleveland, 6-1, 170, Jr.
Completed 161-of-268 passes for 33 TDs last season. Also rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Passed for 281 yards and six TDs against Hominy. Threw for five TDs and 251 yards against Miami. At free safety, he had 21 solo tackles and an interception last year.