FOURth All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive

June 25 • 6 p.m. • Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, Broken Arrow Keynote speaker: Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett • Information: www.tulsaworld.com/events

Player-of-the-year FINALISTS

All three finalists, listed alphabetically, are invited to the All World Awards dinner, where the winner will be announced.

Savannah Evans

Broken Arrow • P • Senior

The Tigers were one of the best teams in Class 6A this season, and Evans was a key piece in Broken Arrow’s success. The 5-foot-11 pitcher was dominant, posting a 19-1 record with a 1.11 earned run average. She had five shutouts and two one-hitters along the way, with 90 strikeouts and only 17 earned runs allowed in 108⅓ innings. On offense, she slugged .848 along with a .532 on-base percentage. She scored 33 times and drove in 50 runs, and she also notched 11 doubles and 10 home runs while striking out only seven times. She was named District 6A-4’s player of the year, while also receiving All-Region and All-State honors.

Paige Knight

Owasso • SS • Senior

The senior shortstop easily stepped in and filled the void Owasso had this season after Rylie Boone departed for the University of Oklahoma. Knight bolstered the Rams’ lineup with a .463 batting average, .736 slugging percentage and .538 on-base percentage. Owasso finished 26-14 and finished as Class 6A’s runner-up, and it was Knight providing an offensive boost the whole way. She scored 36 runs, recorded 36 hits, drove in 40 runs and totaled 21 extra-base hits, including 14 doubles and five home runs. She also only struck out seven times in 121 at-bats. Her final numbers resulted in an All-State roster spot and Offensive Player of the Year honors in District 6A-3.

Celeste Wood

Hilldale • SS • Junior

Forming a dynamic junior duo with teammate Drew Riddle, Wood was an instrumental player in the Hornets’ lineup that engineered a trip to the Class 4A state tournament. On top of her defensive prowess in the field, Wood finished the 2019 season with a .439 batting average and .504 on-base percentage. She had 50 hits, 39 runs scored, 14 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 22 runs batted in.

FIRST TEAM

P: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow, Sr.

P: Madi Joice, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Sr.

P: Kenzie Chacon, Oologah, Jr.

C: Sabrina Usher, Sand Springs, Sr.

INF: Paige Knight, Owasso, Sr.

INF: Celeste Wood, Hilldale, Jr.

INF: Raegan Edwards, Broken Arrow, Sr.

INF: Sherri Mason, Haskell, Jr.

INF: Drew Riddle, Hilldale, Jr.

INF: McKenna Wofford, Tahlequah, Sr.

OF: Chaney Hupp, Jenks, Sr.

OF: AD Young, Union, Sr.

OF: Madison Wheat, Coweta, Sr.

OF: Kennedy Cramer, Pryor, Sr.

UTIL: Lexy Keys, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Sr.

UTIL: Lillie Walker, Inola, Sr.

Coach of the year

Jason Brown, Oologah

HONORABLE MENTION

Adair: Kylie Burgess, Jamie Moore, Atleigh Branham, Sayge Vickrey

Beggs: Kaci Phelps, Haileish Mills, Haily Barnes, Kaylee Hutton

Berryhill: Jordan Pulliam, Miah Reynolds

Bishop Kelley: Vicki Leslie, Rachel Avedon, Brooke Niver

Bixby: Betsy Bales, McKayla Galliart, Ashlyn Seager

Bristow: McKenna Ingram

Broken Arrow: McKayla Carney, Maci Cole

Chelsea: Ayche Marchoud, Macy Everett, Carson Draeger, Dina Marchoud

Claremore: Jadyn Muns, Maddox Thomas, Julia Hoffman, Terran Schomick

Claremore Sequoyah: Lauryn Anderson

Collinsville: Elizabeth Aman, Mackenzie Crow, MaKayla Davis, Fallin Sexton, Korynn Tindel, Cambrie Schlomann, Bailee Campbell

Cushing: Rachel Sherwood, Cadeynce Lewis

Depew: Jordan Grant, Ashlyn Smith

Dewey: Gabby Higbee, Kaleena Downing, Savanna Moll, Tristan Hinkle

Fort Gibson: Hannah Thouvenel, Nia Polzin, Jordan Hayes, Baleigh James, Abbye Porterfield, Graci Williams

Henryetta: Avery Miller, Jalynn Joslin

Hominy: Macy Glaviano, Lillyan Hopper

Inola: Jamie Burke

Jenks: Emma Vickrey, Faith Russell, Jessica Watson, Chaney Hupp, Jordyn Pipkin

Liberty: Jenikka Boone

Mannford: Keeli Weldon, Shianna Wood, Sheridan Kent

Mounds: Morgan Smith, Anna Green

Muskogee: D’Asia Brown, Karsyn York

Oologah: Emma Gill, Kiah Purdunn, Bailie Runner, Morgan Bement, Raegan Maple, Hadley Calico

Owasso: Lily Shaw, Payton Compton, Jaycee Hampton

Pryor: Olivia Cummings

Sapulpa: Jessica Hobbs, Ally Zanca

Sand Springs: Felicity Horn

Skiatook: Bailey Henderson , Madi Drummond, Ryleigh Lynn, Rylee Anglen, Avery King, Piper Hand

Sperry: Meaghan Buchanan, Kaylee Harvey

Stillwater: Sidney McLaughlin

Stroud: Alyssa DeLeon, Katlyn Hughey

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Lana Gass, Amiah Galcatcher

Union: Unique Robinson, Delaney Mills, Maya Sheldon, Lauryn Adams, Hailey McPherson, Kallie Lund

Verdigris: Megan Turner, Jackie Zafares, Faith Weisenbach, Abigail Teel

Vinita: Kennady Roach, Breanna Chapman, Audrey Bedford, Avery Bennett

Previous winners

Player of the year

2018: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2017: Mary Collins, Broken Arrow

2016: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2015: Jessica Schulter, Sand Springs

2014: Caitlin Paolini, Broken Arrow

2013: Mallory Collins, Sand Springs

2012: Whitney Whitehorn, Owasso

2011: Darcy Taylor, Jenks

2010: Brooke Scott, Broken Arrow

2009: Megan Sullivan, Broken Arrow

2008: Cassidy Bowen, Claremore

2007: Jenna Schwark, Broken Arrow

2006: Shae Peterson, Broken Arrow

2005: Tiffany Swanson, Coweta

Pitcher of the Year*

2015: Olivia Rains, Pryor

2014: Madison Higley, Fort Gibson

2013: Destiny Riddle, Hilldale

2012: Elena Gambill, Broken Arrow

2011: Kayce Wooldridge, Berryhill

2010: Darcy Taylor, Jenks

2009: Paige Eden, Caney Valley

2008: Chelsea Lyon, Broken Arrow

2007: Kasha Kolb, Chelsea

2006: Jordan Kinard, Mannford

Coach of the Year

2018: Jeff Turtle, Tahlequah Sequoyah

2017: Matt Cloud, Tahlequah

2016: Mark Dicus, Pryor

2015: Keith Coleman, Muskogee

2014: Randall King, Broken Arrow

2013: Keith Coleman, Muskogee

2012: Andrea Vaughan, Oologah

2011: Jerry Pease, Union

2010: Jeff Owens, Jenks

2009: Jerry Pease, Union

2008: Randall King, Broken Arrow

2007: Daryl Ping, Chelsea

2006: Millard Clowers, Mannford

2005: Stan Irvine, Collinsville

* Beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Tulsa World only named a player of the year.

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

