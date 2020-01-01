FOURth All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive
June 25 • 6 p.m. • Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, Broken Arrow Keynote speaker: Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett • Information: www.tulsaworld.com/events
Player-of-the-year FINALISTS
All three finalists, listed alphabetically, are invited to the All World Awards dinner, where the winner will be announced.
Savannah Evans
Broken Arrow • P • Senior
The Tigers were one of the best teams in Class 6A this season, and Evans was a key piece in Broken Arrow’s success. The 5-foot-11 pitcher was dominant, posting a 19-1 record with a 1.11 earned run average. She had five shutouts and two one-hitters along the way, with 90 strikeouts and only 17 earned runs allowed in 108⅓ innings. On offense, she slugged .848 along with a .532 on-base percentage. She scored 33 times and drove in 50 runs, and she also notched 11 doubles and 10 home runs while striking out only seven times. She was named District 6A-4’s player of the year, while also receiving All-Region and All-State honors.
Paige Knight
Owasso • SS • Senior
The senior shortstop easily stepped in and filled the void Owasso had this season after Rylie Boone departed for the University of Oklahoma. Knight bolstered the Rams’ lineup with a .463 batting average, .736 slugging percentage and .538 on-base percentage. Owasso finished 26-14 and finished as Class 6A’s runner-up, and it was Knight providing an offensive boost the whole way. She scored 36 runs, recorded 36 hits, drove in 40 runs and totaled 21 extra-base hits, including 14 doubles and five home runs. She also only struck out seven times in 121 at-bats. Her final numbers resulted in an All-State roster spot and Offensive Player of the Year honors in District 6A-3.
Celeste Wood
Hilldale • SS • Junior
Forming a dynamic junior duo with teammate Drew Riddle, Wood was an instrumental player in the Hornets’ lineup that engineered a trip to the Class 4A state tournament. On top of her defensive prowess in the field, Wood finished the 2019 season with a .439 batting average and .504 on-base percentage. She had 50 hits, 39 runs scored, 14 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 22 runs batted in.
FIRST TEAM
P: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow, Sr.
P: Madi Joice, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Sr.
P: Kenzie Chacon, Oologah, Jr.
C: Sabrina Usher, Sand Springs, Sr.
INF: Paige Knight, Owasso, Sr.
INF: Celeste Wood, Hilldale, Jr.
INF: Raegan Edwards, Broken Arrow, Sr.
INF: Sherri Mason, Haskell, Jr.
INF: Drew Riddle, Hilldale, Jr.
INF: McKenna Wofford, Tahlequah, Sr.
OF: Chaney Hupp, Jenks, Sr.
OF: AD Young, Union, Sr.
OF: Madison Wheat, Coweta, Sr.
OF: Kennedy Cramer, Pryor, Sr.
UTIL: Lexy Keys, Tahlequah Sequoyah, Sr.
UTIL: Lillie Walker, Inola, Sr.
Coach of the year
Jason Brown, Oologah
HONORABLE MENTION
Adair: Kylie Burgess, Jamie Moore, Atleigh Branham, Sayge Vickrey
Beggs: Kaci Phelps, Haileish Mills, Haily Barnes, Kaylee Hutton
Berryhill: Jordan Pulliam, Miah Reynolds
Bishop Kelley: Vicki Leslie, Rachel Avedon, Brooke Niver
Bixby: Betsy Bales, McKayla Galliart, Ashlyn Seager
Bristow: McKenna Ingram
Broken Arrow: McKayla Carney, Maci Cole
Chelsea: Ayche Marchoud, Macy Everett, Carson Draeger, Dina Marchoud
Claremore: Jadyn Muns, Maddox Thomas, Julia Hoffman, Terran Schomick
Claremore Sequoyah: Lauryn Anderson
Collinsville: Elizabeth Aman, Mackenzie Crow, MaKayla Davis, Fallin Sexton, Korynn Tindel, Cambrie Schlomann, Bailee Campbell
Cushing: Rachel Sherwood, Cadeynce Lewis
Depew: Jordan Grant, Ashlyn Smith
Dewey: Gabby Higbee, Kaleena Downing, Savanna Moll, Tristan Hinkle
Fort Gibson: Hannah Thouvenel, Nia Polzin, Jordan Hayes, Baleigh James, Abbye Porterfield, Graci Williams
Henryetta: Avery Miller, Jalynn Joslin
Hominy: Macy Glaviano, Lillyan Hopper
Inola: Jamie Burke
Jenks: Emma Vickrey, Faith Russell, Jessica Watson, Chaney Hupp, Jordyn Pipkin
Liberty: Jenikka Boone
Mannford: Keeli Weldon, Shianna Wood, Sheridan Kent
Mounds: Morgan Smith, Anna Green
Muskogee: D’Asia Brown, Karsyn York
Oologah: Emma Gill, Kiah Purdunn, Bailie Runner, Morgan Bement, Raegan Maple, Hadley Calico
Owasso: Lily Shaw, Payton Compton, Jaycee Hampton
Pryor: Olivia Cummings
Sapulpa: Jessica Hobbs, Ally Zanca
Sand Springs: Felicity Horn
Skiatook: Bailey Henderson , Madi Drummond, Ryleigh Lynn, Rylee Anglen, Avery King, Piper Hand
Sperry: Meaghan Buchanan, Kaylee Harvey
Stillwater: Sidney McLaughlin
Stroud: Alyssa DeLeon, Katlyn Hughey
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Lana Gass, Amiah Galcatcher
Union: Unique Robinson, Delaney Mills, Maya Sheldon, Lauryn Adams, Hailey McPherson, Kallie Lund
Verdigris: Megan Turner, Jackie Zafares, Faith Weisenbach, Abigail Teel
Vinita: Kennady Roach, Breanna Chapman, Audrey Bedford, Avery Bennett
Previous winners
Player of the year
2018: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2017: Mary Collins, Broken Arrow
2016: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2015: Jessica Schulter, Sand Springs
2014: Caitlin Paolini, Broken Arrow
2013: Mallory Collins, Sand Springs
2012: Whitney Whitehorn, Owasso
2011: Darcy Taylor, Jenks
2010: Brooke Scott, Broken Arrow
2009: Megan Sullivan, Broken Arrow
2008: Cassidy Bowen, Claremore
2007: Jenna Schwark, Broken Arrow
2006: Shae Peterson, Broken Arrow
2005: Tiffany Swanson, Coweta
Pitcher of the Year*
2015: Olivia Rains, Pryor
2014: Madison Higley, Fort Gibson
2013: Destiny Riddle, Hilldale
2012: Elena Gambill, Broken Arrow
2011: Kayce Wooldridge, Berryhill
2010: Darcy Taylor, Jenks
2009: Paige Eden, Caney Valley
2008: Chelsea Lyon, Broken Arrow
2007: Kasha Kolb, Chelsea
2006: Jordan Kinard, Mannford
Coach of the Year
2018: Jeff Turtle, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2017: Matt Cloud, Tahlequah
2016: Mark Dicus, Pryor
2015: Keith Coleman, Muskogee
2014: Randall King, Broken Arrow
2013: Keith Coleman, Muskogee
2012: Andrea Vaughan, Oologah
2011: Jerry Pease, Union
2010: Jeff Owens, Jenks
2009: Jerry Pease, Union
2008: Randall King, Broken Arrow
2007: Daryl Ping, Chelsea
2006: Millard Clowers, Mannford
2005: Stan Irvine, Collinsville
* Beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Tulsa World only named a player of the year.
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.