Fourth All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive
June 25, 2020 • 6 p.m. • Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, Broken Arrow Keynote speaker: Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett • Information: www.tulsaworld.com/events
Player-of-the-year FINALISTS
All three finalists, listed alphabetically, are invited to the All World Awards dinner, where the winner will be announced.
Beth Bayless
Regent Prep • Sophomore
At 5-foot-11, Bayless churned out one solid performance after another throughout her sophomore season. She totaled 527 kills thanks to a kill percentage of 38%. She also recorded 69 aces, 36 digs and a 93% serve rate. With Bayless leading the way, the Rams finished 34-9 and finished as the Class 4A runner-up.
“Beth is a stud,” Regent Prep coach Mike Christie said. “She is a six-rotation player that can hit, serve and pass. She is the most valuable player on our team. I even nicknamed her ‘Sniper’ because she hit numerous opponents in the face when she attacked the ball.”
Macy Blackburn
Broken Arrow • Senior
The Tigers put together one of the best seasons in program history, and Blackburn was a key piece of the run, which finished with Broken Arrow as Class 6A’s runner-up. Blackburn led the Tigers in kills (353) and she was second in hitting percentage (.303), blocks (56) and digs (134). The Central Arkansas signee was an All-State selection and the Frontier Valley Conference’s offensive player of the year.
“Macy has been our team leader in attacks and kills for the past three seasons,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said. “She is a very aggressive player who has always been very driven toward success. She is a huge reason we went 32-3 this year, while reaching the 6A state finals.”
Jaxie Wakley
Victory Christian • Senior
The Conquerors’ front line was a force to be reckoned with throughout the season, and once again it was Wakley as the main enforcer. The Oral Roberts signee once again led Victory Christian in kills (511), hitting percentage (.325), blocks (89) and digs (342) while guiding the Conquerors to their third straight state title. Victory Christian finished the season 34-2, and in regular-season tournaments Wakley made the all-tournament team.
“Jaxie is one of the top players in the entire state in any class,” Victory Christian coach Dan Donohue said. “She has led Victory in kills and blocks on three straight state championship teams.”
FIRST TEAM
Beth Bayless, Regent Prep, Soph.
Macy Blackburn, Broken Arrow, Sr.
Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian, Sr.
Mallory Hendrix, Owasso, Sr.
Caitlin Ozment, Bishop Kelley, Sr.
Alison Montes, Jenks, Jr.
Coach of the year
Beth Roe, Metro Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Bartlesville: Mia Otten, Lydia Knollmeyer, Sydney Collins, Tatiana Flores
Berryhill: Hannah Armstrong, Anna Nelson, Brooklyn Burgess
Bishop Kelley: Audrey Buford, Abby Medico, Reese Simpler
Bixby: Sophie Childs, Skyler Roth, Abby Armstrong, Maddie Dudley, Baylea Norris, Avery Bernazard
Booker T. Washington: Tia Gripdao
Broken Arrow: Natalie Morales
Cascia Hall: Erin Coulon, Quinnlan Murray, Chandler Eby
Catoosa: Trinity Shaw
Claremore: Brooke Jones, Maddie Hardage, Riley Renfroe, Hailey Charles
Coweta: Heather Stiles, Linzy Dill, Kaycee Stiles, Alexxia Mercer
Edison: Hannah Miller
Inola: Marley Eaves, Sydney Biggs
Jenks: Emma Rhodes, Mikiah Perdue, Sydney Williams, Sophie Bufogle, Honda Figueroa
Lincoln Christian: Abby Cunningham, Kathryn Gleason, Jordan Riley
Metro Christian: Rachel Gurley, Sara Thomas, Eden Wagner
Mingo Valley: Ellyn Chatham, Lauren Carrison
Oologah: Gracie Thoenen, Baylie DeSpain
Owasso: Rylee Martin, Gabby Guerrero
Regent Prep: Ella Drake, Zoe Camp, Liddle Shapleigh, Bella Vu
Rejoice Christian: Emma England
Sand Springs: Devree Youngblood
Skiatook: Lauren McCreary, Lena Kannegiesser, Josie Reed, Piper Lorenzo, Karson Pirtle
Stillwater: McKenzie Vilade
Summit Christian: Kennedy Langerbartels, Ashley Fritch, Gracie Murray
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Daryl Hooper
Verdigris: Morgan Borgstadt, Logan Hamilton
Victory Christian: Ruthie Udoumoh, Bella Wakley, Riley Mattoon
Previous winners
Player of the year
2018: Ally Stoner, Jenks
2017: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs
2016: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs
2015: Anabella Pope, Jenks
2014: Serena Mar, Lincoln Christian
2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley
2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley
2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley
2010: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley
2009: Hayley Butler, Bishop Kelley
2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Dana Powell, Cascia Hall
2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks
2005: Moira Gallagher, Bishop Kelley
Coach of the Year
2018: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2017: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian
2016: Mike Christie, Regent Prep
2015: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2014: Tanna Smith, Jenks
2013: Ashley Jurgensmeyer, Edison
2012: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2011: Jenny Duncan, Cascia Hall
2010: Zac Briscoe, Lincoln Christian
2009: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley
2008: Michelle Cantrell, Owasso
2007: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley
2006: Beth Erickson, Jenks
2005: Drew Tiger, Cascia Hall
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.