Player-of-the-year FINALISTS

All three finalists, listed alphabetically, are invited to the All World Awards dinner, where the winner will be announced.

Beth Bayless

Regent Prep • Sophomore

At 5-foot-11, Bayless churned out one solid performance after another throughout her sophomore season. She totaled 527 kills thanks to a kill percentage of 38%. She also recorded 69 aces, 36 digs and a 93% serve rate. With Bayless leading the way, the Rams finished 34-9 and finished as the Class 4A runner-up.

“Beth is a stud,” Regent Prep coach Mike Christie said. “She is a six-rotation player that can hit, serve and pass. She is the most valuable player on our team. I even nicknamed her ‘Sniper’ because she hit numerous opponents in the face when she attacked the ball.”

Macy Blackburn

Broken Arrow • Senior

The Tigers put together one of the best seasons in program history, and Blackburn was a key piece of the run, which finished with Broken Arrow as Class 6A’s runner-up. Blackburn led the Tigers in kills (353) and she was second in hitting percentage (.303), blocks (56) and digs (134). The Central Arkansas signee was an All-State selection and the Frontier Valley Conference’s offensive player of the year.

“Macy has been our team leader in attacks and kills for the past three seasons,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said. “She is a very aggressive player who has always been very driven toward success. She is a huge reason we went 32-3 this year, while reaching the 6A state finals.”

Jaxie Wakley

Victory Christian • Senior

The Conquerors’ front line was a force to be reckoned with throughout the season, and once again it was Wakley as the main enforcer. The Oral Roberts signee once again led Victory Christian in kills (511), hitting percentage (.325), blocks (89) and digs (342) while guiding the Conquerors to their third straight state title. Victory Christian finished the season 34-2, and in regular-season tournaments Wakley made the all-tournament team.

“Jaxie is one of the top players in the entire state in any class,” Victory Christian coach Dan Donohue said. “She has led Victory in kills and blocks on three straight state championship teams.”

FIRST TEAM

Beth Bayless, Regent Prep, Soph.

Macy Blackburn, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian, Sr.

Mallory Hendrix, Owasso, Sr.

Caitlin Ozment, Bishop Kelley, Sr.

Alison Montes, Jenks, Jr.

Coach of the year

Beth Roe, Metro Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

Bartlesville: Mia Otten, Lydia Knollmeyer, Sydney Collins, Tatiana Flores

Berryhill: Hannah Armstrong, Anna Nelson, Brooklyn Burgess

Bishop Kelley: Audrey Buford, Abby Medico, Reese Simpler

Bixby: Sophie Childs, Skyler Roth, Abby Armstrong, Maddie Dudley, Baylea Norris, Avery Bernazard

Booker T. Washington: Tia Gripdao

Broken Arrow: Natalie Morales

Cascia Hall: Erin Coulon, Quinnlan Murray, Chandler Eby

Catoosa: Trinity Shaw

Claremore: Brooke Jones, Maddie Hardage, Riley Renfroe, Hailey Charles

Coweta: Heather Stiles, Linzy Dill, Kaycee Stiles, Alexxia Mercer

Edison: Hannah Miller

Inola: Marley Eaves, Sydney Biggs

Jenks: Emma Rhodes, Mikiah Perdue, Sydney Williams, Sophie Bufogle, Honda Figueroa

Lincoln Christian: Abby Cunningham, Kathryn Gleason, Jordan Riley

Metro Christian: Rachel Gurley, Sara Thomas, Eden Wagner

Mingo Valley: Ellyn Chatham, Lauren Carrison

Oologah: Gracie Thoenen, Baylie DeSpain

Owasso: Rylee Martin, Gabby Guerrero

Regent Prep: Ella Drake, Zoe Camp, Liddle Shapleigh, Bella Vu

Rejoice Christian: Emma England

Sand Springs: Devree Youngblood

Skiatook: Lauren McCreary, Lena Kannegiesser, Josie Reed, Piper Lorenzo, Karson Pirtle

Stillwater: McKenzie Vilade

Summit Christian: Kennedy Langerbartels, Ashley Fritch, Gracie Murray

Tahlequah Sequoyah: Daryl Hooper

Verdigris: Morgan Borgstadt, Logan Hamilton

Victory Christian: Ruthie Udoumoh, Bella Wakley, Riley Mattoon

Previous winners

Player of the year

2018: Ally Stoner, Jenks

2017: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs

2016: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs

2015: Anabella Pope, Jenks

2014: Serena Mar, Lincoln Christian

2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley

2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley

2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2010: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2009: Hayley Butler, Bishop Kelley

2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Dana Powell, Cascia Hall

2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks

2005: Moira Gallagher, Bishop Kelley

Coach of the Year

2018: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2017: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian

2016: Mike Christie, Regent Prep

2015: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2014: Tanna Smith, Jenks

2013: Ashley Jurgensmeyer, Edison

2012: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2011: Jenny Duncan, Cascia Hall

2010: Zac Briscoe, Lincoln Christian

2009: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley

2008: Michelle Cantrell, Owasso

2007: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley

2006: Beth Erickson, Jenks

2005: Drew Tiger, Cascia Hall

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

