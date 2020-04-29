All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Wrestler of the Year finalists

Cougar Andersen

Skiatook, junior

Andersen claimed his third consecutive Class 5A state title while also completing his second undefeated season in a row at 33-0. He accomplished the feat after bumping up from 152 pounds to 160 for his junior campaign. Andersen’s career record is now 114-3, having not lost since his freshman season. “He and Josh (Taylor) are my first three-time going for their fourth state title that I have ever coached,” Skiatook coach Jake Parker said. “I’m proud to coach them. He’s the kind of kid that you want to be around because of his work ethic and positive attitude.”

Eli Griffin

Cascia Hall, junior

Griffin had only one blemish on his record while winning his third straight Class 4A state title. He won his first two championships at 106 pounds, but moving up a weight to 113 didn’t deter Griffin any in 2020, as he posted a 44-1 record — with 43 of those being bonus-point victories. His only loss was to Allen, Texas’ Braxton Brown, who was ranked fourth in the country at 113 pounds. “Eli was not only dominant on the mat, but he also really stepped up as a leader of our team, taking it upon himself to help prepare his young teammates to compete at the high school level. He regularly drilled with freshmen, helping them fine-tune their skills and techniques, as well as offering advice on the mental aspect of wrestling at a high level,” said Mike Griffin, Eli’s father and a Cascia Hall assistant wrestling coach.

Caleb Tanner

Collinsville, senior

Tanner finished his high school career as Oklahoma’s 39th four-time state champion, also becoming only the third from Collinsville to accomplish the feat. The difference in Tanner’s senior campaign at 132 pounds was the first undefeated season of his career at 24-0. Next, Tanner will wrestle for the University of Oklahoma. “It’s been an honor to be a part of Caleb’s journey to becoming a four-time wrestling state champion,” Collinsville coach Weston Harding said. “I’m proud of him and all his accomplishments. Hard work pays off. I can’t wait to watch him wrestle in an OU singlet.”

First Team

106: Brody Gee, Skiatook, sophomore (30-4)

113: Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall, junior (44-1). Wrestler of the Year finalist

120: Troy Spratley, Collinsville, sophomore (37-0)

126: Jordan Williams, Collinsville, sophomore (44-1)

132: Caleb Tanner, Collinsville, senior (24-0). Wrestler of the Year finalist

138: Josh Taylor, Skiatook, junior (16-2)

145: Jaylon Otero, Catoosa, senior (47-3)

152: Jack Wilkins, Salina, freshman (44-2)

160: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook, junior (33-0). Wrestler of the Year finalist

170: Bryce Mattioda, Broken Arrow, senior (35-5)

182: Jersey Robb, Bixby, freshman (36-3)

195: Emmanuel Skillings, Broken Arrow, junior (36-5)

220: Ryan Cochran, Claremore, senior (39-6)

285: Whitney Azlin, Edison, senior (37-4)

Coach of the Year

Rodney Jones, Broken Arrow • Jones has more state titles than years as a head coach. In his first year leading Broken Arrow, after serving under his brother, Shawn, as an assistant for 14 years, Jones coached the Tigers to a dual state title in Class 6A before winning another championship two weeks later at the state tournament. Between those feats, Broken Arrow became the first 6A team to ever qualify all 14 wrestlers for the state tournament while winning the 6A East regional championship.

Second Team

106: Guy Clevenger, Catoosa, sophomore (42-3)

113: Cameron Steed, Collinsville, sophomore (41-2)

120: Luke Ahrberg, Cushing, junior (37-5)

126: Jackson Cockrell, Broken Arrow, senior (34-9)

132: Eli Benham, Sperry, junior (32-6)

138: Jose Flores, Inola, sophomore (39-8)

145: Thatcher Hall, Jenks, senior (35-8)

152: Kolten Allphin, Collinsville, senior (41-7)

160: Drake Vannoy, Jenks, senior (32-5)

170: Richie Lee, Skiatook, senior (31-3)

182: Brian Pollard, Collinsville, junior (5-1)

195: William Simpson, Cushing, junior (40-3)

220: Levi Juby, Sperry, senior (32-9)

285: Micah Walker, Union, senior (42-3)

Honorable mention

Berryhill: Owen Martin, Wyatt Meredith, Hunter Waits, Tristan Bradley

Bishop Kelley: Gabe Chesbro

Bristow: Teyton Burns, Luke Miller, Luke Fortney

Broken Arrow: Christian Forbes, Parker Witcraft, Bryce Cockrell, Blazik Perez, Jared Hill, Zeno Marcheselli, Torrance Ingram, Marlon Welty

Checotah: Luke Collett

Claremore: Aidan Boyd, Kaden Stanley

Cleveland: Jacob Schwenker, Dylan Brown

Collinsville: Clay Gates, Drake Acklin

Coweta: Caleb Phillips

Cushing: Brandon Anderson, Hayden Lemmons, Gage Hockett, Mason Little, Beau Stokes

Fort Gibson: Cole Mahaney, Deven Woodworth

Glenpool: Mike Edwards, Tyson Stevens, Jace Ellis, Agustus Edwards, Mason Watts, Garrett Wells, Cade Ward

Grove: Jaydale Whitlock, Gage Gates

Jay: Zach Coy, Johnny Williamson

Jenks: Garrett Weis

Locust Grove: Colton Bell

Mannford: Wade Landrum, Jaden Welden, Colby Jerome

Oologah: Blake Salt

Owasso: Ej Tecson, Nate Jacobson, Mark Turner

Pawnee: Blake Skidgel

Pryor: Bronner Bessette, Kolby Encinas, Tank Felts

Salina: Corbin McCarty, Hunter Fitzpatrick, Gavin Montgomery

Sand Springs: Seth Jones, Josh Fincannon

Sperry: Cooper Park, Bryce Carter

Skiatook: Josey Jernegan, Cody Francis, Cale Glover, Brayden Seago, Nathan Easky

Stilwell: Cutter Sheets, Tristen Butler

Union: Jake Rogers

Vinita: Alex Prince, Dylan Henson, Darius Morgan

Wagoner: Brayden Drake, Braven Bowman, Ti Lockwood, Kaden Charboneau, Jayden Marshall

Previous winners

Wrestler of the Year

2019: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook

2018: Jerome Townsell, Edison

2017: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2016: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2015: Daton Fix, Sand Springs

2014: Gary Wayne Harding, Collinsville

2013: Davey Dolan, Berryhill

2012: Kyle Crutchmer, Union

2011: Kyle Crutchmer, Union

2010: Justin DeAngelis, Jenks

2009: Dallas Bailey, Catoosa

2008: Jeremy Goree, East Central

2007: Jamal Parks, Union

2006: Gregg Cannon, Cascia Hall

2005: Mike Bizzle, Cascia Hall

Coach of the Year

2019: Jake Parker, Skiatook

2018: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2017: Kelly Smith, Sand Springs

2016: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2015: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2014: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2013: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2012: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2011: Weston Harding, Collinsville

2010: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow

2009: H.M. Chapman, Claremore

2008: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow

2007: Corey Clayton, Union

2006: Darren Peaster, Catoosa

2005: Biff Jones, Glenpool

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World writer Dekota Gregory made the final selections.

