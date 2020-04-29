All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Wrestler of the Year finalists
Cougar Andersen
Skiatook, junior
Andersen claimed his third consecutive Class 5A state title while also completing his second undefeated season in a row at 33-0. He accomplished the feat after bumping up from 152 pounds to 160 for his junior campaign. Andersen’s career record is now 114-3, having not lost since his freshman season. “He and Josh (Taylor) are my first three-time going for their fourth state title that I have ever coached,” Skiatook coach Jake Parker said. “I’m proud to coach them. He’s the kind of kid that you want to be around because of his work ethic and positive attitude.”
Eli Griffin
Cascia Hall, junior
Griffin had only one blemish on his record while winning his third straight Class 4A state title. He won his first two championships at 106 pounds, but moving up a weight to 113 didn’t deter Griffin any in 2020, as he posted a 44-1 record — with 43 of those being bonus-point victories. His only loss was to Allen, Texas’ Braxton Brown, who was ranked fourth in the country at 113 pounds. “Eli was not only dominant on the mat, but he also really stepped up as a leader of our team, taking it upon himself to help prepare his young teammates to compete at the high school level. He regularly drilled with freshmen, helping them fine-tune their skills and techniques, as well as offering advice on the mental aspect of wrestling at a high level,” said Mike Griffin, Eli’s father and a Cascia Hall assistant wrestling coach.
Caleb Tanner
Collinsville, senior
Tanner finished his high school career as Oklahoma’s 39th four-time state champion, also becoming only the third from Collinsville to accomplish the feat. The difference in Tanner’s senior campaign at 132 pounds was the first undefeated season of his career at 24-0. Next, Tanner will wrestle for the University of Oklahoma. “It’s been an honor to be a part of Caleb’s journey to becoming a four-time wrestling state champion,” Collinsville coach Weston Harding said. “I’m proud of him and all his accomplishments. Hard work pays off. I can’t wait to watch him wrestle in an OU singlet.”
First Team
106: Brody Gee, Skiatook, sophomore (30-4)
113: Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall, junior (44-1). Wrestler of the Year finalist
120: Troy Spratley, Collinsville, sophomore (37-0)
126: Jordan Williams, Collinsville, sophomore (44-1)
132: Caleb Tanner, Collinsville, senior (24-0). Wrestler of the Year finalist
138: Josh Taylor, Skiatook, junior (16-2)
145: Jaylon Otero, Catoosa, senior (47-3)
152: Jack Wilkins, Salina, freshman (44-2)
160: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook, junior (33-0). Wrestler of the Year finalist
170: Bryce Mattioda, Broken Arrow, senior (35-5)
182: Jersey Robb, Bixby, freshman (36-3)
195: Emmanuel Skillings, Broken Arrow, junior (36-5)
220: Ryan Cochran, Claremore, senior (39-6)
285: Whitney Azlin, Edison, senior (37-4)
Coach of the Year
Rodney Jones, Broken Arrow • Jones has more state titles than years as a head coach. In his first year leading Broken Arrow, after serving under his brother, Shawn, as an assistant for 14 years, Jones coached the Tigers to a dual state title in Class 6A before winning another championship two weeks later at the state tournament. Between those feats, Broken Arrow became the first 6A team to ever qualify all 14 wrestlers for the state tournament while winning the 6A East regional championship.
Second Team
106: Guy Clevenger, Catoosa, sophomore (42-3)
113: Cameron Steed, Collinsville, sophomore (41-2)
120: Luke Ahrberg, Cushing, junior (37-5)
126: Jackson Cockrell, Broken Arrow, senior (34-9)
132: Eli Benham, Sperry, junior (32-6)
138: Jose Flores, Inola, sophomore (39-8)
145: Thatcher Hall, Jenks, senior (35-8)
152: Kolten Allphin, Collinsville, senior (41-7)
160: Drake Vannoy, Jenks, senior (32-5)
170: Richie Lee, Skiatook, senior (31-3)
182: Brian Pollard, Collinsville, junior (5-1)
195: William Simpson, Cushing, junior (40-3)
220: Levi Juby, Sperry, senior (32-9)
285: Micah Walker, Union, senior (42-3)
Honorable mention
Berryhill: Owen Martin, Wyatt Meredith, Hunter Waits, Tristan Bradley
Bishop Kelley: Gabe Chesbro
Bristow: Teyton Burns, Luke Miller, Luke Fortney
Broken Arrow: Christian Forbes, Parker Witcraft, Bryce Cockrell, Blazik Perez, Jared Hill, Zeno Marcheselli, Torrance Ingram, Marlon Welty
Checotah: Luke Collett
Claremore: Aidan Boyd, Kaden Stanley
Cleveland: Jacob Schwenker, Dylan Brown
Collinsville: Clay Gates, Drake Acklin
Coweta: Caleb Phillips
Cushing: Brandon Anderson, Hayden Lemmons, Gage Hockett, Mason Little, Beau Stokes
Fort Gibson: Cole Mahaney, Deven Woodworth
Glenpool: Mike Edwards, Tyson Stevens, Jace Ellis, Agustus Edwards, Mason Watts, Garrett Wells, Cade Ward
Grove: Jaydale Whitlock, Gage Gates
Jay: Zach Coy, Johnny Williamson
Jenks: Garrett Weis
Locust Grove: Colton Bell
Mannford: Wade Landrum, Jaden Welden, Colby Jerome
Oologah: Blake Salt
Owasso: Ej Tecson, Nate Jacobson, Mark Turner
Pawnee: Blake Skidgel
Pryor: Bronner Bessette, Kolby Encinas, Tank Felts
Salina: Corbin McCarty, Hunter Fitzpatrick, Gavin Montgomery
Sand Springs: Seth Jones, Josh Fincannon
Sperry: Cooper Park, Bryce Carter
Skiatook: Josey Jernegan, Cody Francis, Cale Glover, Brayden Seago, Nathan Easky
Stilwell: Cutter Sheets, Tristen Butler
Union: Jake Rogers
Vinita: Alex Prince, Dylan Henson, Darius Morgan
Wagoner: Brayden Drake, Braven Bowman, Ti Lockwood, Kaden Charboneau, Jayden Marshall
Previous winners
Wrestler of the Year
2019: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook
2018: Jerome Townsell, Edison
2017: Daton Fix, Sand Springs
2016: Daton Fix, Sand Springs
2015: Daton Fix, Sand Springs
2014: Gary Wayne Harding, Collinsville
2013: Davey Dolan, Berryhill
2012: Kyle Crutchmer, Union
2011: Kyle Crutchmer, Union
2010: Justin DeAngelis, Jenks
2009: Dallas Bailey, Catoosa
2008: Jeremy Goree, East Central
2007: Jamal Parks, Union
2006: Gregg Cannon, Cascia Hall
2005: Mike Bizzle, Cascia Hall
Coach of the Year
2019: Jake Parker, Skiatook
2018: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2017: Kelly Smith, Sand Springs
2016: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2015: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2014: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2013: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2012: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2011: Weston Harding, Collinsville
2010: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow
2009: H.M. Chapman, Claremore
2008: Shawn Jones, Broken Arrow
2007: Corey Clayton, Union
2006: Darren Peaster, Catoosa
2005: Biff Jones, Glenpool
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World writer Dekota Gregory made the final selections.