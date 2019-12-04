A celebration of life service for former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center.
Trimble, 56, whose 13 OSSAA state high school football championships in 22 seasons at Jenks are the most by any head football coach in Oklahoma history, died Sunday.
The public is invited to attend and can enter through the North Lobby doors. The service will be streamed on the Trimble Strong Foundation Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor his legacy or show support to his family may donate to any of the following:
• Allan Trimble Family Support Fund — A Care Account has been established for the Trimble family at Arvest Bank. Stop by any location to make a donation.
• Trimble Strong Foundation — www.trimblestrong.org/
donations
• Golden Years: The Life and Legacy of Coach Allan Trimble — Donations and pre-orders are being accepted at www.allantrimblelegacy.com to help publish a coffee table book on the legacy of Trimble and Jenks football.