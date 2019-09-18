Atleigh Branham, Adair softball

Branham

 Courtesy

VOLLEYBALL

Mia Otten

Bartlesville • OH

Sophomore had 67 kills, 12 block assists and 5 solo blocks in five matches to spearhead the Bruins’ effort in their tournament over the weekend.

CROSS COUNTRY

Spencer Hales

Bartlesville

Senior won the Sand Springs Invitational with a time of 17 minutes, 19 seconds in the 5K race, winning the event with a 28-second cushion.

SOFTBALL

Atleigh Branham

Adair • CF

Junior slugger collected nine hits in 14 at-bats over the span of five games to lead the Warriors last week. She scored eight runs and had two singles, five doubles, one triple, a home run and seven RBIs.