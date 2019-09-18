VOLLEYBALL
Mia Otten
Bartlesville • OH
Sophomore had 67 kills, 12 block assists and 5 solo blocks in five matches to spearhead the Bruins’ effort in their tournament over the weekend.
CROSS COUNTRY
Spencer Hales
Bartlesville
Senior won the Sand Springs Invitational with a time of 17 minutes, 19 seconds in the 5K race, winning the event with a 28-second cushion.
SOFTBALL
Atleigh Branham
Adair • CF
Junior slugger collected nine hits in 14 at-bats over the span of five games to lead the Warriors last week. She scored eight runs and had two singles, five doubles, one triple, a home run and seven RBIs.