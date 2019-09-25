VOLLEYBALL
Macy Blackburn
Broken Arrow • OH
Senior was named the Owasso tournament’s most valuable player after collecting 88 kills, 35 blocks and 56 digs in the Tigers’ five-match run en route to the championship.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sophie Pazzo
Cascia Hall
Senior finished in the top spot at the Cleveland meet with a time of 12 minutes, 42 seconds in the 5K event, beating the second-place finisher by 28 seconds.
SOFTBALL
Amiah Galcatcher
Tahlequah Sequoyah • OF
Junior went 7-for-14 in the past week for the Indians, including two home runs (one grand slam) and seven RBIs. She powered Sequoyah’s offense as the Indians won all five of their games in their own tournament, plus a sweep of District 3A-8 opponent, Adair, earlier this week.