VOLLEYBALL
Rachel Gurley • OH
Metro Christian
Senior hitter collected 55 kills, five blocks, 51 digs and had a 100% serving rate while guiding the Patriots to their first state championship with wins over Cement, Chisholm and Oklahoma Bible Academy at the Class 3A tournament.
SOFTBALL
Piper Hand
Skiatook • P
Senior didn't allow a run in 20 innings while guiding the Bulldogs to the 4A state tournament. She allowed only 11 hits and struck out 22 in regional victories over Checotah and Grove (twice).
CROSS COUNTRY
Hailey McClure
Claremore Sequoyah
Freshman coasted to a first-place finish at the 5 Lakes Conference meet at Claremore Sequoyah last week. McClure finished the 2-mile race at 13 minutes, 40 seconds, beating the runner-up Mia Bagby of Adair by 33 seconds.