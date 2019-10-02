VOLLEYBALL
Gracie Thoenen
Oologah • OH
Junior collected 20 kills, 22 digs and five aces in recent victories over Rejoice Christian, Sperry and Dewey.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jack Vincent
Claremore
Senior runner topped a field of 133 runners at the Owasso meet at Mohawk Polo Fields in Tulsa with a 5K time of 16 minutes, 58 seconds, finishing 11 seconds ahead of second-place Trevor Sallee of Guthrie.
SOFTBALL
Celeste Wood
Hilldale • SS
Junior went 8-for-13 in victories over Henryetta, Piedmont at the NSU tournament over the weekend and Checotah earlier this week. She had a triple and five RBIs and is hitting .435 this season.