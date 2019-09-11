VOLLEYBALL
Beth Bayless
Regent Prep • OH
In 10 matches, including leading the Rams to a runner-up finish of the Class 5A bracket of the Port City Classic, the sophomore had 110 kills with a .383 hitting percentage to go along with 10 aces. She was named to the Port City Classic all-tournament team.
CROSS COUNTRY
Zoie Kiddy
Kiefer
Junior runner posted a time of 12:37 in the 2-mile Kiefer meet to finish in first place by a 26-second cushion.
SOFTBALL
Sabrina Usher
Sand Springs
In five victories, including four at the Choctaw tournament, the senior slugger collected nine hits, including three home runs, a triple and a double and had 13 RBIs.