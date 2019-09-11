VOLLEYBALL

Beth Bayless

Regent Prep • OH

In 10 matches, including leading the Rams to a runner-up finish of the Class 5A bracket of the Port City Classic, the sophomore had 110 kills with a .383 hitting percentage to go along with 10 aces. She was named to the Port City Classic all-tournament team.

CROSS COUNTRY

Zoie Kiddy

Kiefer

Junior runner posted a time of 12:37 in the 2-mile Kiefer meet to finish in first place by a 26-second cushion.

SOFTBALL

Sabrina Usher

Sand Springs

In five victories, including four at the Choctaw tournament, the senior slugger collected nine hits, including three home runs, a triple and a double and had 13 RBIs.

