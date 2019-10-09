Fall 2019 Sports Mugs Micah Clayton

 September Dawn Bottoms

CROSS COUNTRY

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa

Freshman blew past the competition at the Pre State Challenge in Shawnee, finishing first in the 176-runner field with a time of 19 minutes, 50 seconds in the 5K event. She won with a 25-second cushion.

SOFTBALL

Gabby Higbee

Dewey • CF

Sophomore propelled the Class 3A Bulldoggers to their first state tournament berth since 2003 by hitting .538 with two home runs, five runs scored, five extra-base hits and no errors on defense during the regional tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

Micah Clayton

Lincoln Christian • OH

Junior had a .434 hitting percentage with 30 kills in the past week for the Bulldogs. Two matches included wins over Locust Grove and Oologah in regional play to help the Bulldogs earn a berth in the Class 4A state tournament.