CROSS COUNTRY
Stailee Heard
Sapulpa
Freshman blew past the competition at the Pre State Challenge in Shawnee, finishing first in the 176-runner field with a time of 19 minutes, 50 seconds in the 5K event. She won with a 25-second cushion.
SOFTBALL
Gabby Higbee
Dewey • CF
Sophomore propelled the Class 3A Bulldoggers to their first state tournament berth since 2003 by hitting .538 with two home runs, five runs scored, five extra-base hits and no errors on defense during the regional tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Micah Clayton
Lincoln Christian • OH
Junior had a .434 hitting percentage with 30 kills in the past week for the Bulldogs. Two matches included wins over Locust Grove and Oologah in regional play to help the Bulldogs earn a berth in the Class 4A state tournament.