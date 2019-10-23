VOLLEYBALL
Riley Mattoon
Victory Christian • MB
Senior middle blocker was instrumental in guiding the Class 5A Conquerors to their third consecutive state championship with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-13) win over Bishop Kelley on Tuesday night.
SOFTBALL
Lily Shaw
Owasso • P
Junior pitched 21 innings against Westmoore, Broken Arrow and Edmond Memorial at the Class 6A state tournament, where the Rams finished runners-up to Edmond Memorial. At the plate, Shaw hit .700 with three home runs and 12 RBIs at state.
CROSS COUNTRY
Addison Brooks
Lincoln Christian
Junior coasted to the Class 4A regional title at Kiefer with a 3,200 meters time of 12 minutes, 13 seconds, beating the second-place runner by 15 seconds. The Lincoln Christian girls also won the team title.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World