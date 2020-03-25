Despite the abrupt postponement of all high school sports, the Tulsa World plans to soon honor the best players in the area in swimming, wrestling and boys and girls basketball, as well as name an All-State boys and girls basketball team.
Tulsa-area basketball coaches who have not received All World/All-State nomination forms are encouraged to contact Barry Lewis (boys) at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or Mike Brown (girls) at mike.brown@tulsaworld.com. Basketball coaches outside the Tulsa area who have not received World All-State forms are urged to contact Barry Lewis (boys) or Mike Brown (girls).
Swimming and wrestling coaches who have not been contacted for All World nominations are encouraged to email Dekota Gregory (wrestling) at dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com and John Tranchina (swimming) at icelation@yahoo.com or Barry Lewis.
Gallery: 2020 local state wrestling champions
Cael Hughes
Jackson Cockrell
Carter Young
Bryce Mattioda
Emmanuel Skillings
Brody Gee
Cameron Steed
Troy Spratley
Jordan Williams
Caleb Tanner
Josh Taylor
Cougar Andersen
Richie Lee
Whitney Azlin
Guy Clevenger
Eli Griffin
Luke Ahrberg
Gage Hockett
Eli Benham
Blake Skidge
Bryce Carter
Girls winners
Cardinals senior Caleb Tanner was one of those Harding personally spoke with before his 132-pound final at the State Fairgrounds Arena. Tanner…
Considering Broken Arrow had the most chances, it’s fitting the Tigers qualified the most finalists in Class 6A.
Who are Oklahoma's four-time state wrestling champions? These wrestlers have already achieved the feat, and one who could join the club next year
Oklahoma's high school wrestling season concluded this past weekend and one wrestler won his fourth straight state title and another won state…
The Oklahoma high school wrestling season concludes this weekend. Take a look back at our past wrestlers of the year here.