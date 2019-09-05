As a football player, JJ Hester knows a little about misdirection.
The Booker T. Washington senior standout used misdirection Thursday in announcing his verbal commitment to the University of Missouri.
From three ball caps spread on a table, Hester picked up the orange one representing the University of Texas and placed it on his head.
Then, as if changing his mind, he took off the Texas cap, went under the table and brought out a hidden, black-and-gold Missouri cap.
Then, he peeled off an outer garment to reveal a Tigers’ T-shirt.
The 6-foot-3½, 181-pound senior announced his decision to about about 1,000 students and faculty members attending a raucous pep rally in the Hornets’ Nathan E. Harris Field House.
“I just didn’t want to let anybody know where I was going,” he said of his shuffling act with the caps. “I wanted to give ‘em a little surprise.”
Also on the table were caps representing Nebraska and Georgia. They were among 19 mostly heavyweight programs that offered scholarships to Hester, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio State, Kansas State and many others.
“When somebody asked, I just told ‘em my top three were Georgia, Texas and Nebraska,” he said.
Hester thanked “God for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level … and my family and friends, especially my mother, my aunts and uncles for supporting my decision.”
His mother, Chermaine Kemp-Hester, attended the rally, along with three of his closest friends: Edison running back Sevion Morrison (a Nebraska commit), Broken Arrow defensive back Myles Slusher (an Oregon commit) and East Central defensive lineman Jaden Humphrey.
Hester’s choice was news to Hornets coach Brad Calip.
“I didn't know anything about it," Calip said. "He surprised me and a lot of his teammates, but we’re proud of him. He’s a great player and Missouri got a steal. I think he wiull do well there."
Hester visited Missouri's Columbia campus in April and bonded with Tigers receivers coach Garrick McGee, a former OU quarterback and B.T. Washington standout.
“(McGee) told me he would take care of me,” Hester said. “I honestly believe that everything he tells me is true and that’s what I like about him.”
But he was still undecided, he said, “until sitting down with my family about a month ago. I thought about what’s the best place for me, not only in football, but for becoming a better man, the academics and all that. I thought Missouri was the best place for me.”
Hester is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, No. 40 nationally among receivers. He is also No. 6 in the Tulsa World's ranking of the area's top players.
He broke onto the scene as a sophomore in 2017 when he caught two touchdown passes and made a diving interception in the closing seconds to cap the Hornets’ 28-21 win over Bixby in the 6A Division II championship game.
He totaled 61 catches for 1,145 yards and 10 TDs over the past two seasons. The Hornets’ 2019 season opened with a 19-0 loss to North Little Rock, Arkansas, last Saturday. Their next game is Friday at Bishop Kelley.
Verbal commitments are nonbinding. High school seniors may sign NCAA letters of intent in football during the early signing period, starting Dec. 18, or the regular period, starting Feb. 5.