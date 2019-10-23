More day-night weekday football events involving Tulsa Public Schools may be held in the future.
Last Thursday, Claremore defeated Memorial 56-6 in the afternoon and Edison beat Hale 50-8 at night in a LaFortune Stadium doubleheader that was televised across the state by YurView.
Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud is exploring the feasibility of doing a doubleheader again on Thursday during Fall Break week or making it a tripleheader involving another TPS team.
For example, both of Milton Stadium’s teams, Central and Webster, had home games scheduled last week, so Central played on Thursday night and Webster on Friday night. In the future, the Central game (which was against Broken Bow) could have been moved to LaFortune for a tripleheader with games at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. TPS has four stadiums shared by two teams, although that number will be reduced when a stadium is built at Rogers.
“We got rave reviews from the schools playing at noon,” Cloud said. “It was a good day. Playing games in the afternoon Thursday would make it an even longer weekend and enhance that from a family standpoint.”
Skinner sidelined
Another prominent metro player has suffered a season-ending injury. Claremore receiver/defensive back Quentin Skinner, who is committed to Kansas, underwent knee surgery Friday for a torn ACL that occurred in the district opener against Collinsville. Skinner has 11 career interceptions and scored on three of his seven receptions this year.
Potential upset?
If comparing scores is any indication, there could be a potential upset Friday when unranked McAlester hosts No. 3 Edison in a 5A-3 battle. In the past two weeks, each team has won at Coweta — Edison 22-21 and McAlester 45-18.
McAlester’s offense is on a roll, and the Buffaloes have now scored 26 or more points in all four district games.
“I thought the kids finally put a full game together,” McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said after last Thursday’s win at Coweta. “We played well in all phases of the game and played physical football.”
Chris Hilton completed 12-of-20 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Gavin Johnson. Hilton’s 21-yard TD pass to Colby Squyers opened the scoring. McAlester (3-3, 3-1 5A-3) led 28-6 at halftime, and Hilton had scoring runs of 6 and 11 yards in the fourth quarter. He also kicked a 27-yard field goal.
The Buffaloes are tied with Bishop Kelley for second place in 5A-3, one game behind Edison.
Big spotlight
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship received some exposure across North America during the ESPN2 telecast of the Canadian Football League game between Hamilton and Edmonton on Oct. 4. A photo of Blankenship with Hamilton starting quarterback Dane Evans was shown when both were at the University of Tulsa.
TV analyst Henry Burris then commented that he felt a connection to Evans because he also was coached by Blankenship — as a freshman at Spiro. Evans is one win away from reaching the CFL’s title game as he has helped Hamilton post the CFL’s top record at 13-3. He has a chance of becoming Blankenship’s second QB to win a Grey Cup as Burris won three during his career that ended with the title in 2016.
OSD wins title
Oklahoma School for the Deaf’s volleyball team won its first Great Plains School for the Deaf championship during a tournament Oct. 11-12 in Delavan, Wisconsin. Three team members are from Tulsa — Emily Cavello, Shealee Junger and Brook Queen. Junger, Cavello and April Pennel were all-tournament selections.
OSD defeated teams from Kansas (twice), Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa and New Mexico.
“The girls set the goal to win a championship in the beginning of the season and practiced hard every day,” coach Angie Selby said.
Thanks, Union
Thanks to Union and athletic director Emily Barkley for hosting the World’s Photo Day on Wednesday. The event in its 15th year drew a turnout of about 500 athletes and coaches.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.