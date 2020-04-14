...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
Beggs safety Kendal Daniels' college choices resemble a who's who of college football.
Daniels announced Tuesday via Twitter his top 12 college choices, which included Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia and LSU. He also holds offers from Tulsa, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia and USC.
Daniels, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior, is a four-star recruit and third-best recruit in the state, according to 247Sports, in the class of 2021. Rivals has Daniels listed as a three-star recruit and fifth-best prospect in Oklahoma.
