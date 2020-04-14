Class 2A football semifinal -- Metro Christian vs Beggs

Beggs' Kendal Daniels (#5) - Captured at Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on December 6, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World

 TIM CAMPBELL

Beggs safety Kendal Daniels' college choices resemble a who's who of college football. 

Daniels announced Tuesday via Twitter his top 12 college choices, which included Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia and LSU. He also holds offers from Tulsa, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia and USC. 

Daniels, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior, is a four-star recruit and third-best recruit in the state, according to 247Sports, in the class of 2021. Rivals has Daniels listed as a three-star recruit and fifth-best prospect in Oklahoma. 

Oklahoma's best: This year's top-10 high school football recruits

Dekota Gregory

918-581-8355

dekota.gregory@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @dekotagregory

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.