CATOOSA — Jenks forward Ben Averitt's most impressive performance during a strong sophomore season came during a very opportune time Saturday night.
Averitt was a force from start to finish as he had 24 points, including the tying basket with 24.5 seconds left in regulation, and 10 rebounds in the third-ranked Trojans' 56-46 overtime victory over No. 11 Broken Arrow in a Class 6A area consolation final Saturday night at the Catoosa Indians Activity Center.
Jenks (21-5) advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 and will meet No. 6 Edmond Memorial in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Veterans Arena in Tulsa.
Averitt sank two free throws with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter to cut Broken Arrow's lead to 45-44. With 36 seconds left, Broken Arrow's Ian Golden made his first free throw, but missed the second. Jenks' Chase Martin rebounded and fed Averitt, who drove and sank a tying 6-footer.
Broken Arrow had a chance to play for the last shot, but tough defense forced Tyler Pinder into a wild shot and Jenks had a chance to win instead, but Anfernee Nelson missed a contested layup as time expired.
"Ben made a tough shot, but it always starts with stops," Jenks caoch Clay Martin said. "Very proud of that."
Trendon Tisdale opened overtime with two free throws, followed by an Averitt basket that made it 50-46. Nelson's layup, assisted by Stephen Kittleman, made it 52-46 and the Trojans were on their way to the state tournament.
"In high school sports, this is a special moment and to do it the way we did, it's a moment these kids will never forget and I hope they enjoy the heck out of it for a couple days," Clay Martin said.
Jenks led for most of the game, including 22-14 midway through the second quarter. Averitt had 13 of those points. Chase Martin ended the first half with his third trey of the game to give Jenks a 28-22 lead.
The Trojans opened the second half with baskets by Nelson and Chase Martin for a 32-22 lead, but Broken Arrow rallied and with a 10-0 run forged ahead 43-39 with 4:48 left. The Tigers (19-8), however, did not have another basket during the rest of the game.
"We got in a rut, but how tough our kids are, these kids believed in each other," Clay Martin said.
Jenks rallied Saturday as it bounced back from a 66-64 loss to Union the area title game Friday.
"This is what we've been working for all year," said the 6-5 Averitt, who averages 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. "We knew we had to focus on this one, the past is behind us, we've got to win. It was about being locked down and focused. It was intense but we're tough."
Gallery: Union takes on Jenks in the Class 6A area basketball tournament finals; Broken Arrow faces off with Yukon in elimination match
