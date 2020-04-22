Berryhill hired the son of a coaching great to head up its girls basketball program and a former Tulsa World player of the year to assist him.
Jeff Walker was named as new girls basketball coach and Rylie Torrey was named as head volleyball coach and a basketball assistant in a Thursday special school board meeting.
Walker is the son of former Fort Gibson coach Jerry Walker, who guided the Tigers to three state titles, five runner-up finishes and 518 wins over 22 seasons.
Torrey is a former Locust Grove and Oral Roberts University basketball player. Playing for her father, Dusty Torrey, in 2015, she led Locust Grove to the 4A state title and was named Tulsa World player of the year.
Torrey also played college basketball at NOC-Enid and Northeastern State. She recently finished her final ORU season averaging 13 points per game. This will be her first coaching job.
The district also hired an old grad as its new baseball coach. Zach Postoak, part of the Chiefs' 2010 state-runnerup team, replaces Brian Hailey, who guided the program to a 4A state title (2013), three runner-up finishes and 386 wins over 13 seasons.
Hailey, who also serves as high school assistant principal, is relinquishing the baseball job to take on more administrative duties. Postoak has been head coach at Cushing the past two years.
"We're excited and feel very fortunate to have these three additions to our coaching staff," athletic director Keith Chronister said. "We feel like coach Walker and coach Torrey will be a great fit for our girls program, and we're also excited to have coach Postoak after all he did for the program as a player."
Walker, a 2005 Fort Gibson All-State football player, coached the last two seasons at Porter, where his father was high school principal. He was also a successful head coach at Stigler (2011-18) and Heavener (2010-11).
“I’m looking forward to being at Berryhill,” he said. “It’s a competitive place and we’ll have the opportunity to match up against good (teams). The administration made me feel very welcome, and I’m pleased for the opportunity.”
Walker replaces Jamie Hill, who guided the Maidens to a 41-36 record over the past three years. She is moving closer to her family in the Oklahoma City area and plans to marry in the coming year.
Torrey takes over a volleyball program overseen by Chronister last fall that reached the 4A regional final. Walker said he's looking forward to working with Torrey in basketball.
"I feel really good about that hire for us,” he said. “I've always wanted my assistants to feel like they were a big part of the process. This is gonna be a teamwork thing between her and me, and I’m looking forward to working with her.”