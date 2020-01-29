When he and his family were residents of Wewoka, a Seminole County community of 3,400, Jonathan Brown was a dominant middle-school football athlete.
In 1989, Brown and his father drove to Booker T. Washington’s S.E. Williams Stadium, where they — along with 10,000 other spectators — watched the Hornets clash with Cale Gundy and the Midwest City Bombers in a Class 5A semifinal.
The Hornets prevailed 23-14, ending Gundy’s high school career and Midwest City’s 17-game win streak. Brown was dazzled by the atmosphere and the level of play.
“I remember telling my dad, ‘I want to play on this field, in front of all of these people,’ ” Brown recalled. “My dad wound up (getting a job) in Tulsa, and I wound up on this field at Booker T. It was amazing.”
Brown was an All-State performer for the Hornets and an All-SEC defensive end for the Tennessee Volunteers. At the University of Tennessee, he and Peyton Manning were co-captains. In the 1998 NFL draft, Brown was a third-round selection of the Green Bay Packers.
After a lengthy run in the NFL and Canadian Football League, Brown went back to UT to get his psychology degree. He became a coach and the defensive coordinator at Booker T. Washington.
This week, at the age of 44, he scored his dream job — the Booker T. head-coaching position — along with a historic distinction.
The legendary Ed Lacy’s final Booker T. Washington football season was 1980. Brown now is the first Booker T. Washington graduate since Lacy to have become the Hornets’ head football coach.
As Brown is a Booker T. man with two sons who’ve played Booker T. football, he has a full understanding of the program’s history and the championship expectations and pressure.
“I’m so appreciative of this opportunity and so humbled by the response from so many people,” Brown said while at the desk in his new office. “I’m ready for this.”
After four seasons with the Hornets, Brad Calip resigned and now is Owasso’s assistant head coach. Calip drove the Hornets to the 2017 Class 6AII title, but in 2019 the Hornets were 6-5.
“Brad and I talked a little in December,” Brown said. “I told him that I was at a point where I wanted to look at (head-coaching possibilities). Obviously, I wanted to be here because I have a son here (nose guard Jaden Brown), but I wanted to explore opportunities.
“At the same time, I’d been hearing that Brad might be looking at other situations. I was thinking, ‘Man, what if I get a job somewhere else, and then the Booker T. Washington job is open?’ I didn’t want to jeopardize my chances here. I felt like I was the next man up here, if the job was available. I felt like it was my turn.”
Obviously, Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud felt the same way — that it was Brown’s turn.
When Calip informed Cloud that he was leaving Booker T. to become Owasso’s assistant head coach, Brown’s promotion was set in motion. The transition was almost immediate.
The Tulsa World learned on Sunday that Calip was leaving the Hornets after four seasons, and on Monday, Brown was introduced as the Hornets’ new head man.
Brown’s wife, Emily, is the daughter of former Nebraska defensive lineman Jim McCord. In Brown’s final college game — the Bowl Alliance national championship game at the end of the 1997 season — Tennessee was beaten by Nebraska.
“We always laugh about a Vol marrying a Husker. She loves football,” Brown said of his wife. “She’s cool with the lifestyle. She actually watches film with me.”
Since 1967, Booker T. Washington has nine state championships in football. The pursuit of a 10th began this week, with Brown calling the shots.
As Brown led me from the Booker T. Washington weight room to his office, where we would discuss his glorious new appointment, we walked through a conference room. Seven players were seated in that room. When Brown appeared at the threshold, every player immediately stood. It was if a judge entered a courtroom.
It felt like a gesture of respect for Brown, a former Hornet and now the head Hornet.
It’s his turn.