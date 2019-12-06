EDMOND — Because there were playmakers all over the Wantland Stadium field, it was expected that Bixby-Stillwater would be a high-scoring spectacle.
As each team’s 12-game statistical sheet was loaded with amazing numbers, Bixby-Stillwater qualified as perhaps the greatest clash of elite offenses in Oklahoma championship-game history.
For sure, it matched the best Bixby team ever — a Bixby team that beat Jenks by 50 points — and the best Stillwater team ever.
The expected final score here: 50-something to 50-something.
Instead, for three quarters, Bixby-Stillwater mostly was about defense and legal-but-vicious physicality. In the fourth period, however, this meeting of the top-ranked, unbeaten Spartans and the No. 2-ranked, unbeaten Pioneers morphed into a Jenks-Union type of classic.
In 24 seconds, there was a flurry of three TDs. After that, Qwontrel Walker answered for Stillwater with an amazing touchdown. With 1:04 left to play, Bixby’s Mason Williams capped a fantastic junior season by connecting with running back Braylin Presley for a 12-yard score, and the Spartans held on to edge Stillwater 40-36.
Finalizing a perfect 13-0 season after rallying from a 17-3 deficit, Bixby earned every bit of this championship — its fifth in six seasons since the 6AII classification was created.
For Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, this was an evening of mixed-emotions football viewing.
As Gundy watched the Class 6AII finale, his personal investment centered on the play of his son — Stillwater senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy, who passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
Because Mike Gundy is the man responsible for stocking the OSU roster, there had to be a part of him that was blown away by the performance of a Stillwater opponent.
One of the smaller men in the game — Bixby’s 5-foot-9 Brennan Presley — was the premier performer not only on Friday night, but in all of Oklahoma this season.
Committed to OSU since July, Brennan Presley is expected to sign with the Cowboys on Dec. 18. About 12 hours after having been named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, he scored two touchdowns against Stillwater — the first on a 19-yard pass play and the second on a 98-yard kickoff return with eight minutes remaining.
On 16 receptions, he totaled 119 yards. On nine rushing attempts, he netted 43 yards. Late in the game, as Stillwater led 36-33, Bixby faced fourth-and-1 from its own 44. Presley took a direct snap, located a lane on the right side of the Bixby formation and rolled for 4 yards.
Three plays later, Williams passed to Braylin Presley (Brennan’s sophomore brother) for the game-winning score.
Before this game, Stillwater was an astounding plus-33 on turnovers. Against Bixby, the Pioneers were minus-2.
Stillwater attempted to capture what would have been the second state title in school history. Several members of the Pioneers’ 1967 championship team were seated together near the Stillwater Marching Band. Watching from the sideline were former Stillwater quarterback greats Matt Holliday and Josh Fields, along with a former Stillwater baseball great — OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday.
One day, Walker also will be regarded as a former Stillwater great. With 204 rushing yards, the junior tailback was a beast against Bixby. His performance included one of the more memorable individual plays I’ve ever seen in a high school championship game.
On a 79-yard touchdown dash that gave Stillwater a 36-33 lead with three minutes left, there were from the 5-9, 205-pound Walker unbelievable displays of balance just beyond the line of scrimmage (as he very nearly stumbled to the turf) and toward the end of the play (as he dodged Brennan Presley’s tackle attempt and battled through a subsequent tackle attempt inside the 5-yard line).
Somewhat lost in the chaos of the Bixby postgame celebration was a magic milestone for Walker. With his total of 204, he rocked beyond the 2,000-yard mark for the season. For the 12-1 Pioneers, he totaled 2,020 yards.
This game was a rematch of the 2018 title contest that was won by Bixby and played at Owasso. On Friday, Bixby and Stillwater entered with an astonishing combined total of 184 offensive touchdowns, but the defenses had just about as many highlights as these potent offenses.
From a football-entertainment standpoint, Bixby-Stillwater was a five-star production — equal parts bruising and dazzling.
In the 6AI championship game on Saturday night, Owasso and Jenks battle on this same field. Those teams have a tough act to follow.