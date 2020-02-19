Longtime Jenks football radio voice Don King was involved in the making of "Golden Years", a book that reflects on Allan Trimble's 1996-2017 run as the Trojans' football coach. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
For the cover of the 2001 Tulsa World high school football preview, then-World photographer Kelly Kerr shot this picture of Allan Trimble driving a 1955 Thunderbird on the Jenks bridge. Tulsa World file photo
Former Jenks assistant coaches and players -- including former Trojan stars Dylan Harding (left) and Dillon Stoner -- gathered on Wednesday for the launch of the "Golden Years" book. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
Longtime Jenks football radio voice Don King was involved in the making of "Golden Years", a book that reflects on Allan Trimble's 1996-2017 run as the Trojans' football coach. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
For the cover of the 2001 Tulsa World high school football preview, then-World photographer Kelly Kerr shot this picture of Allan Trimble driving a 1955 Thunderbird on the Jenks bridge. Tulsa World file photo
KELLY KERR
In 22 seasons with Allan Trimble as the head football coach, Jenks won 13 state championships. Each of those 22 seasons is chronicled in a new book. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Brett Rojo
Former Jenks assistant coaches and players -- including former Trojan stars Dylan Harding (left) and Dillon Stoner -- gathered on Wednesday for the launch of the "Golden Years" book. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
JENKS -- During the summer of 2001, then-Tulsa World photographer Kelly Kerr and I persuaded Allan Trimble to participate in something a little crazy.
Kelly had an idea for a photo: Trimble in a 1955 Thunderbird, with the top down, driving on the Jenks bridge. Securely belted in the passenger seat was a state championship trophy.
Trimble agreed to be a participant in the stunt -- and it actually was a stunt because for a half-hour we disrupted bridge traffic. As Kelly stood on the bed of my pickup, I drove in the right lane as Trimble drove in the left lane.
We traveled no faster than maybe 20 mph. We would roll from one end of the quarter-mile bridge to the other, then turn around and drive the other direction. On both sides, there were lines of vehicles behind us, but other motorists didn’t cuss us or honk their horns.
Perhaps they recognized that the photo subject was Trimble, who at the time had coached each of his first five Jenks football teams to Class 6A titles.
On Wednesday, about 150 of Trimble’s friends, former assistant coaches and former players convened at the Sharp Center -- positioned at the north end of Allan Trimble Stadium -- for the public launch of a new book.
Before his death in December, Trimble reminisced for many hours about his 22-season, 13-championship run as the Jenks football coach. The result is a “Golden Years” book published by Tulsa-based Yorkshire Publishing.
It’s a beautiful review of the 1996-2017 Jenks dynasty. Each season gets its own chapter. From a collection of more than 3,000 photos -- many of which were provided by the Tulsa World -- several hundred were used in the book.
Kelly Kerr’s shot of Trimble on the Jenks bridge? I was very pleased to see that it was used as the lead image in the introduction section of the book.
In effect, Trimble is the author. Described as “the champion of this project,” Samantha Ryan of Yorkshire Publishing transcribed the recordings of Trimble’s detailed reminiscing on each of his 22 seasons.
Longtime Jenks football media voice Don King and former Trimble assistant Eric Fox, now a Jenks High School associate principal, also were heavily involved in the project.
In 2016, it was announced that Trimble was contending with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Before he was forced to retire from coaching, he became the first active high school to be selected for induction into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
The “Golden Years” book project became a great priority for Trimble, whose final recording session occurred only a few days before his Dec. 1 death at the age of 56. There are vignettes written by others, but the book pretty much is Trimble’s narration of his time as the Trojans’ head coach.
Priced at $59.95, the “Golden Years” book is available for purchase at the Sharp Center and online from Amazon and Barnes and Noble. The book may be purchased also at allantrimblelegacy.com.
Trimble’s wife, Courtney, is hosting book-selling events at the Sharp Center on Friday (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Saturday (1-3 p.m.).
Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery and Broken Arrow head man David Alexander were among the former Trimble assistants who attended the Wednesday launch. Corey Callens, Dylan Harding and Dillon Stoner were among former players who were here.
“I’m sure there will be some tears and some laughs when I look at the book,” said Alexander, the father of two sons -- Jake and Kyle -- who were Trimble-coached Trojans.
In each book chapter are profiles of Jenks stars like Rocky Calmus (1997), Kejuan Jones (2000), Garrett Mills (2001), Tanner Shuck and Jake Laptad (2006), Mark Ginther (2007), Steven Parker (2013), Marquise Overton (2014), and Stoner and Cooper Nunley (2015).
On facing pages near the end of the book are Trimble’s Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction speech and a portrait of the Trimble family.
During the mid-’80s, King met Trimble at Fechner Pump & Supply in Trimble’s hometown of Cleveland, Oklahoma. At the time, they both had oilfield-related jobs.
Trimble mentioned to King that he wanted to become a football coach. King mentioned to Trimble that he wanted a career in sports media.
“Maybe I’ll call one of your games someday,” King told Trimble.
That first conversation developed into a 35-year friendship. For 17 seasons, King has done Jenks radio play-by-play. Before that, for Cox cable, he did television play-by-play during numerous Jenks games, including the most famous of all Jenks-Union games: the 2000 classic, which might have been the greatest game in the history of Oklahoma high school football. As the teams traded the lead three times during the final two minutes, Jenks won 41-37 on Jones’ 80-yard touchdown.
King says he, Ryan, Fox and Courtney Trimble are thrilled with every aspect of Allan Trimble’s “Golden Years” book.
Trimble’s impact, King stated, “is going to live on for a long, long time.”
Gallery: Allan Trimble memorial service and a look back at his Jenks football career
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble Memorial
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
ALLAN TRIMBLE
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
From 2017: Coach Allan Trimble: A lifetime of Achievements
Bill joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to having become a sports columnist in 2016, he was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397