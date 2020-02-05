As the February national signing day has been stripped of most of its former glory and suspense, we can look ahead at the December 2020 signing date -- the first date on which 2021 seniors may sign National Letters of Intent.
In the Tulsa area, this is a year of dynamic defensive backs like Keuan Parker of Booker T. Washington, Kendal Daniels of Beggs and Ty Williams of Muskogee. Versatile AJ Green of Union is being recruited both as a running back and a cornerback.
I’ve never seen Daniels play football, but I’ve seen him on a basketball court. Tall and lean, and with high-end athleticism, Daniels looks now like Tre Flowers did as an Oklahoma State freshman safety. Today, Flowers is a starter for the Seattle Seahawks.
When Trevis Gipson and Dennis Byrd were recruited to the University of Tulsa, they were defensive end prospects who lacked bulk. After they gained weight, they became stars. Wagoner’s Isaac Smith is cut from the Gipson-Byrd mold.
At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Smith was nearly unblockable and totaled 13 sacks last season. At some point, he’ll be a 245-pound presence on a major-college roster. TU has offered a scholarship. More than a few coaches will regret that they didn’t recruit him.
Some of those same coaches may one day ask this of their staff members: “Why didn’t we recruit Mason Williams?”
If Smith has a chance to become the second coming of Byrd, who went from Mustang High School to TU to the New York Jets, then Bixby’s Williams has a chance to become the second coming of Mason Fine.
You remember Fine, who had a rock-star high school career at Locust Grove but was ignored by most FBS programs because he was listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds.
North Texas rolled the dice on the undersized quarterback, signing him in 2016, and this was ultimate result: Fine completed his career as the Mean Green’s career leader in passing yards, touchdown passes and 300-yard passing performances.
In 2017, while TU lost 10 times and had the program’s worst passing-game statistics in 22 years, Fine set North Texas single-season records for passing yards (4,052) and TD passes (31).
Fine’s Locust Grove coach was Matt Hennesy, who in 2017 reflected on his quarterback’s recruiting process.
“OU and OSU (coaches) spent more time at our place than TU did,” Hennesy told the Tulsa World in 2017. “I would get frustrated because it was all about the tape measure. I’m not knocking those coaches, but they’re not going to recruit a quarterback of that height. That’s just the way it is.
“Mason would have been a great fit at TU and he wanted to go to TU. The academics are high and he’s a family kid. He would have been close to home. He liked the coaches. He knew they had a spread offense and wanted to play fast, and that’s what he likes.”
At Bixby now, Williams is a carbon copy of what Fine was at Locust Grove. When I ask various sources whether Tulsa or other FBS programs might recruit Williams, the most common response centers first on Williams’ wherewithal: “Great kid.” “Tremendously effective in the Bixby system.” “Extremely high football IQ.”
And, usually, there is this: “He’s too small.”
There’s nothing small about Williams’ leadership ability and Friday night performances. With him as its starting quarterback, Bixby is 25-1 with two Class 6AII championships. Barry Lewis says Williams’ height is 5-10, and Barry would know because he has interviewed the Spartans QB on numerous occasions.
At roughly 170 pounds, Williams is the same size that Fine was while becoming the leading passer in Oklahoma high school football history.
As a junior in 2019, Williams was a 75% passer who totaled 47 TD passes against only five interceptions. He is the most accomplished of all returning Oklahoma high school quarterbacks.
Williams is on the radar of several NCAA Division II schools, but he hasn’t yet gotten an offer from an FBS program. To my eye, he’s a big-time gamer with a winning arm.
Might TU’s Philip Montgomery and other major-college coaches take a comprehensive look at Williams? Or will he fall through the cracks of the evaluation and decision-making process, and wind up as difference-maker in a North Texas-type of situation?
There’s nothing wrong with playing D-II football, but major-college coaches shouldn’t dismiss Williams solely on the basis of “the tape measure.” That applies especially to the coaches who could have recruited Fine but did not because of his height.
In 2020, Williams has a chance to be added to the short list of quarterbacks who celebrated three state titles. He’ll also be motivated to command the attention of FBS coaches and prove a lot of people wrong.
It is a given that Williams will play college football, but where and at what level?