While 99% of football is glorious, injuries by far are the worst aspect of the sport.
Sapulpa High School’s Robert Borgstadt is a 20-year coaching veteran. He’s been the Chieftains’ head man for four seasons, and, he says, “I’ve never experienced a season like this before.”
“We’ve had guys go down with a broken collarbone, knee injuries and a broken finger," Borgstadt said. “Another player had a pretty severe concussion. And then there’s Eli and his situation.”
And then there’s Eli — Eli Williams, who was to the Sapulpa Chieftains team what Jalen Hurts is to the OU Sooners: a most-valuable-player leadership figure.
Williams is a Chieftain senior whose season ended on Oct. 4, when he sustained a terrible knee injury during a home victory over Bartlesville. He is a Big 12-caliber quarterback prospect who has accepted a scholarship offer from TCU. He considered offers also from Kansas State and Texas Tech.
TCU coaches have called since the injury, reassuring the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Williams that the scholarship offer remains firm. He plans to sign with the Horned Frogs in December and move to Fort Worth, Texas, in June.
The extent of his immediate participation depends on the success of what should be a grueling seven months of rehabilitation.
Monica Williams says her son sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a partially torn medial collateral ligament (MCL) and a torn meniscus.
A torn meniscus is bad enough. It’s the same injury that Russell Westbrook sustained in 2013, and he wound up requiring three surgeries.
The combination of the ACL, MCL and meniscus damage could be devastating, but Eli expresses confidence that he’ll master the comeback process that soon begins with daily, painful physical therapy.
On Thursday night, while the Chieftains were in north Tulsa to face the Booker T. Washington Hornets, the 18-year-old Williams was stuck on his living-room sofa in Sapulpa, his right leg elevated on an ottoman and his crutches positioned nearby.
“I’ve had bruises and stuff,” Eli said, “but nothing like this. I didn’t think I would ever really get hurt, but (doctors) are telling me that the surgery was perfect.
“My phone has been exploding with people wanting to pray for me. They’re keeping me positive.”
If you’re a parent, you know. When your child is in pain, you’re in pain. Monica Williams has experienced actual sports-injury pain, but she says this experience is more unsettling.
Pacing the halls of a hospital, during a three-hour reconstruction of your son’s right knee, is among the more stressful experiences for a mother. That was Monica on Monday.
“There was a lot of angst,” Monica said. “Seeing my son get hurt was way worse for me than when I got hurt, but we’re sort of accustomed to these things.”
Knee injuries are common for the Williams family. As a basketball athlete at Sapulpa High School during the ’90s, Monica twice was rocked. As a sophomore, she sustained a torn left ACL. As a senior, her right ACL was torn.
Former Sapulpa running back Dae Williams is Eli’s older brother. As a University of Louisville freshman in 2017, he went down with a torn ACL. He was able to play in six games and score three touchdowns that season. Dae’s comeback should inspire his brother.
However, as Eli’s injury involves two additional ligaments, there will be nothing easy about his physical-therapy experience.
Isaac Smith is a Sapulpa senior offensive lineman and Williams’ best friend. Isaac and Eli have been football teammates for 12 years — since they were first-graders on the Chieftains squad in the Indian Nations Football Conference.
As seventh-graders, Isaac was the center and Eli the right guard. As eighth-graders, Isaac snapped the football to Eli, who had been moved to the quarterback position.
“When Eli told me that the injury was serious, I hated it,” Smith said. “I wasn’t ready for it to end. We’ve played a long time together.”
Isaac and Eli’s final play together was a routine run play, during which Williams kept the football and found an opening on the left side of the field.
“Eli planted in his foot in the turf to make a cut.
He started hobbling immediately,” Borgstadt recalls. “He was basically hopping on one leg another 20 yards or so — all the way to the 1-yard line, when (a defender) knocked him down.
“Eli is a pretty tough kid. When he reacted the way he did, I thought it might be serious.”
Monica’s memory of that moment: “I knew it was serious. I could feel it.”
While many athletes are unable to fully recover from such a tough injury, Eli Williams says he has a plan: “Yes. To come back better than before.”
“I haven’t allowed negative thoughts in my mind,” he added. “This will be difficult, but I’ll get past this and I’ll play football again.”