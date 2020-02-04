As we all attempted to process the terrible reports from Monday afternoon, there was an awful update Tuesday morning — a second Moore High School student-athlete had died as the result of injuries sustained when she was struck by a pickup.
Moore authorities indicated six track and cross country athletes were hit by a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend. The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Monday, as the runners were jogging away from the campus at the start of a training session.
It was estimated more than 150 of their classmates witnessed the carnage. The students killed, The Oklahoman reports, were senior Rachel Freeman and sophomore Yuridia Martinez.
On Nov. 2, the state championship was conducted during a beautiful, 48-degree Saturday morning at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Freeman and her Moore teammates competed on the same course as Class 6A runners from the Tulsa area.
Within the communities of football or basketball or baseball, everyone is aware of the coaches and athletes at other schools. It’s no different for runners, and the Moore tragedy jolted cross country people in Tulsa.
“Our kids wanted to talk about it. They wanted to know how they could show support,” Union’s Toby Hummingbird said following Tuesday’s practice.
Hummingbird coaches Union’s cross country athletes and distance runners on the track team.
“These kids get to know each other on social media and by competing,” Hummingbird said, which explains why Union’s track athletes have decided to wear rubber bracelets that pay tribute to their Moore counterparts. “That could have been my kids out there. I’m the mom of a runner (University of Central Oklahoma cross country runner Arizona Hummingbird, a former Wagoner track star).
“Our hearts go out to everyone in Moore. I think about the kids who had to see their teammates suffer. It’s just horrible.”
Six days a week, in the darkness at 5 a.m., Toby Hummingbird heads out for a run of at least 5 miles. She has to trust that drivers are responsible and aware. Quitting is not an option. In spite of a mangled ACL in her left knee, Hummingbird competes on a national level in duathlons (combining running and bicycling).
If you’re anywhere near a high school campus, it’s common to see runners on neighborhood sidewalks or trails. The Union kids frequently run on the Riverside or Creek Turnpike trails. Bishop Kelley athletes also use the Riverside trail and the nearby LaFortune Park course.
“You drill it into the kids — do not mess around with traffic,” Hummingbird said. “You feel confident about everything or you don’t let them go. But a situation like the one in Moore — those kids were doing everything right.”
The Moore situation has compelled Bishop Kelley coach Terry Stupp to re-examine every aspect of his team’s off-campus training regimen and to double down on safety practices.
High school runners aren’t recklessly using busy thoroughfares as training surfaces, but they do run near or on the edges of streets and roads. Occasionally, like any pedestrian, they have to cross those streets.
“A lot of the time, we’re running off-campus,” Stupp said. “You always think you’re going to be safe, but, as we saw (in Moore), things can happen.
“The (Moore athletes) weren’t doing anything crazy. They were doing what they do every day — working hard and getting ready for track season, and then this happens. It’s hard to fathom.”
Like Hummingbird did at Union, Stupp discussed the Moore disaster with his athletes.
“I spoke with them about life, and how valuable and precious it is,” Stupp said. “I told them, ‘If you were nasty to your little brother today, go apologize. Tell your parents that you love them. Things can happen so fast.’ ”