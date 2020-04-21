As an aircraft-assembly specialist for Spirit AeroSystems, Mike Sexton has a nice career. He also has a nice hobby. For 25 years, he has umpired high school baseball and officiated high school football.
Sexton says he is motivated mostly by “the love of the game,” but for him and the other 120 members of the Tulsa Metro Umpires Association, there is an additional consideration: the money.
During a typical baseball season, Sexton works at least four nights a week. Sometimes five.
“If on three of those nights I’m working a varsity-(junior varsity) doubleheader, or a varsity doubleheader, I can bring home $500 in a week easy,” he said. “Some of the other guys who do (youth baseball), they can do $400 just on a weekend.”
On March 3, Sexton was at Jenks’ Hinch Field to umpire a clash of the Trojans and the Owasso Rams. He presumed it was a routine assignment at the front end of what would be a routine season.
Ten days later, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postponed the state basketball tournaments and suspended all spring sports. On March 26, the OSSAA announced the cancellation of all 2020 spring sports.
After only a handful of games, the baseball season had ended.
“I think I heard it first through the media,” recalls Sexton, the president of the local umpires association. “We were all shocked, and now there’s no telling what will happen with high school football.”
Umpires and football officials are working-class people who collect supplemental income from working games.
“I like to be at the ballpark every time they open the gates,” said Sexton, who during the early ’80s was a Kiefer High School baseball athlete. “I teach young guys (how to umpire). That’s why I like to do it. I teach them like I was taught when I first started.
“I don’t do it for the money, but it does become a part of your budget each year.”
For 35 years, Sand Springs resident Barry Crow has officiated baseball and football. Last year, his home was destroyed by flood water. He works full time as a freight broker, but baseball-football money was a help as he and his wife launched the process of rebuilding on the same foundation.
“All of my baseball gear floated down the river,” Crow remembers. “Thank goodness for eBay. We had about 5 feet of water in the house. The stench was horrible.
“We’re not completely finished with the new house, but we’re close. Yesterday, my wife and I actually planted some flowers. I guess that’s a positive sign.”
In football, a typical workload for a Tulsa-area official would include a Friday varsity game, Saturday youth games and a Monday junior varsity game. By season’s end, the typical overall pay for such a schedule would be $4,000.
“No one has (stated definitively) whether we’ll have high school football,” Crow said. “It would be really hard to lose a football season.”
While everyone feels bad for the athletes and coaches whose seasons were cut short, it’s appropriate to feel also for the officials who preside over games. They’re no different than everyone else in the ballpark — they love sports and want to stay connected. Because of the presence of officials, we get sanctioned competition and great memories for the participants.
After Sexton agreed to an interview, I suggested a high school ballpark as a meeting place. I hoped we could go inside for photos of the veteran umpire. What we encountered, though, stands as a metaphor for the current Oklahoma sports condition.
We were locked out.
