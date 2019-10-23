Bixby and Stillwater coaches have discussed scheduling regular-season football games against one another, even as the schools seem headed for another blockbuster matchup in the 6A Division II football final.
Coaches Loren Montgomery of Bixby and Tucker Barnard of Stillwater confirmed that they discussed the issue by phone earlier this week and are open to the possibility.
“I think it’s a great matchup, two great programs, and we’d love to play them,” Barnard said.
However, Montgomery warned Wednesday that “everything is up in the air,” contingent on whether the Spartans move to 6A Division I in the next football realignment, as many administrators believe will happen.
“This thing is complicated by about a billion variables,” Montgomery said.
No. 1 Bixby beat the No. 2 Pioneers 34-13 in last year’s Division II final, claiming its fourth state title in five years. Both teams are 7-0 this season, outscoring their opponents by more than 46 points per game.
Scheduling future games is complicated by the fact that it's hard to project in which 6A division Bixby will fall when the new football alignment is announced in January.
As of last spring, the Spartans were No. 17 in average daily membership (1784.91), representing the largest Division II school. Bixby expects to grow, and many administrators across the state — but not all — have speculated that the Spartans will pass Southmoore, No. 16 in ADM (1811.00) and representing the smallest Division I school.
If the Spartans move up and are placed in the same Division I district with longtime rival Jenks, both would lose that game as an option for scheduling their three nondistrict dates, which open another slot for each team.
Schools submitted revised ADM numbers to the Oklahoma Department of Education on Oct. 1 and the OSSAA is awaiting verification of those numbers before releasing a new ADM that will determine football classifications for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The OSSAA is hoping for a release sometime before or after Thanksgiving.