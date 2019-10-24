Who would win a rematch between Bixby and Stillwater in the 6A Division II championship game? Here’s a position-by-position breakdown:
Quarterback
Stillwater’s Gunnar Gundy and Bixby’s Mason Williams will both do nicely. Gundy is terrific throwing the long ball. Williams sends laser darts on the deep sideline routes. Both complete better than 75% of their passes. Williams, a junior two-year starter, has 30 TD passes this season while Gundy, a senior three-year starter, has 26. Insane stat: Gundy led the Pioneers to TDs on 27 of his first 31 possessions this season.
Advantage: Even
Running back
Sheer weight of numbers favors Stillwater junior Qwontrel Walker. But don’t sleep on Bixby sophomore Braylin Presley. Different as they can possibly be, each averages more than nine yards per carry. Walker, a 5-foot-9, 206-pound bowling ball, has 20 rushing TDs this season, averages 173 yards per game and wears out defenders with punishing inside runs. He is poised to go over 5,000 career yards Friday at Putnam West. Presley, like older brother Brennan, is electric in the open field, seldom caught from behind. He has 12 rushing TDs and is a threat to go the distance when flared out to receive short passes.
Advantage: Stillwater
Receivers
Both are led by explosive NCAA Division I commits and have excellent depth. Bixby’s OSU-bound Brennan Presley has 15 TD receptions and is 19th nationally with 144.8 yards per game. Luke Creeger has another 10 receiving TDs, Jordan Reagan averages 25.3 yards per catch and Trevon Holt had a career night against B.T. Washington. Stillwater’s Princeton commit, Anthony Bland, has 11 TD receptions this year and 33 over three varsity seasons. Steven Brown frolics when defenders gang up on Bland and has 12 TD receptions. Jack Smithton, who caught three TD passes in last year’s semifinal win over B.T. Washington, now averages 21.2 yards per catch as an H-back.
Advantage: Bixby
Offensive line
Both teams lost heavily from last season, but had good people waiting in the wings. Jaden Daniel and Holden Brown were Stillwater’s only men with starting experience, but Andrew Tselee stepped in at center, Lance Petermann has D-I potential at left tackle and freshman Jakobe Sanders has started the past six games at right guard. The group averages 284.8 pounds per man and paves the way for an offense averaging a whopping 548.9 yards per game. Kobe Williams and Dalton Perry, who started for Bixby in last year’s title game, are joined by Stephen Dreyer, Cody Paschall, Chad Tinney and Caleb Townsend in a six-man rotation “communicating well and getting better every week,” coach Loren Montgomery said.
Advantage: Stillwater
Defensive line
Stillwater returned three of four starters from this group. Bixby returned nary a soul, Watch the Pioneers’ defensive linemen and their exotic formations. Sometimes they all stand at the line of scrimmage without putting their hands on the ground. Seldom do they line up the same way two plays in a row. Trevor Benham has six tackles for loss among his 41 total tackles and Luke McEndoo, son of OSU tight ends coach Jason McEndoo, has two forced fumbles. Owen Dewoody leads a solid Bixby trio of first-year starters with five TFLs.
Advantage: Stillwater
Linebackers
Sophomore middle linebacker Gabe Brown is the leading tackler for a Stillwater defense that has allowed only three rushing TDs. Carson Chambers leads Bixby with 11 tackles for loss. Barrett Daniel, who gained starting experience in place of an injured Noah West last season, has six TFLs and 11 QB hurries. Junior Nick Wedell has 37 tackles. Meanwhile, the Spartans’ returning middle linebacker, Brody Sartin, is having another big year with 62 stops.
Advantage: Bixby
Defensive backs
Bixby’s Brennan Presley and Jordan Reagan, another OSU commit, are lock-down corners with three interceptions each. Tanner Doyle has a team-leading 63 tackles and he and fellow safety Trevon Holt have two interceptions each for a unit that has allowed only two passing TDs. Stillwater is improved with all four starters back from last season. Safety Garrick Martin has an interception and four fumble recoveries.
Advantage: Bixby
Special teams
Bixby’s Reis Vernon is 46-for-46 on point-after kicks, 2-for-3 on field goals with a long of 37, and 19 of his 22 kickoffs have reached the end zone. Stillwater’s Uriah Kirby is 41-for-45 on extra points and 1-for-5 on field goals with a 34-yarder. Gundy averages 38.2 yards on six punts and will throw out of punt formation. Brennan Presley averages 32 yards per punt and is a threat to run out of punt formation. Braylin Presley has returned one punt for a score and Bland averages 28 yards on three kickoff returns
Advantage: Bixby