The Bixby and Sapulpa football programs received early Christimas presents Friday when the OSSAA dropped its long-awaited first-quarter ADM numbers.
The numbers will be used to determine football classification for the next two-year realignment.
If the numbers hold, Bixby will remain at the 6A Division II level after months of speculation that the Spartans, who have won four of the first five state titles in the class formed in 2014, would move to the 6A Division I level for the first time.
Bixby remains No. 17 on the list, making it the largest non-6A Division I school. The Spartans' ADM has grown as expected since May ADM numbers, but Southmoore and Enid, the schools immediately above them on the list, also grew.
Sapulpa, a longtime fixture in 6A football, fell to 35th on the list, meaning the Chieftains will play at the 5A level for the next two year. The 32 largest schools compete at the 6A Division I and Division II levels in football and the next 32 schools compete in 5A.
Competing in a lower classification means going against schools with smaller enrollments.
Members of the OSSAA’s Football Advisory Committee were set to meet early next week to consider district realignment plans for the state’s nine football classifications.
The next realignment is tentatively scheduled for approval by the OSSAA’s board of directors during the Jan. 15 board meeting in Oklahoma City.
Two-year football realigments are normally announced in late summer, but 2019 hasn’t been a normal year.
Restructuring within the Oklahoma City Public Schools district made it impossible to determine ADM numbers for the districts remaining schools until the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
Under a one-time OSSAA classification plan, revised ADM numbers from the OKCPS, submitted by Sept. 5, were combined with statewide numbers from the end of the 2018-19 school year to redistrict in baseball and boys and girls soccer for the next two years.
Football is using numbers from the first-quarter statistical report from the State Department of Education. OSSAA member schools were required to submit their first-quarter ADM numbers by Oct. 1.